Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

This was our 6th Carnival and was one of the best. The Magic is not a new ship but in good shape. If you look hard enough I’m sure you will find a rust spot or two but we were not there to inspect every detail we were there to enjoy a cruise and that we did. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 7 and was very nice. Clean comfortable bed and enough room to store all our clothes. Bathroom was tight ...