"This is our 8th Carnival cruise and it was probably the best yet.
Embarkation was quick and easy. Arrived at 11 and was on ship by 11:30, even though had arrival appointment for 12-12:30 . Just have your ID..."Read More
I was part of a group of 18 family members who choose the Magic for both its departure / return dates as well as itinerary. Let's just say, the family made the cruise memorable not Carnival. Yes Carnival staff work hard to make your cruise experience enjoyable.....and the Cabin Stewart was awesome.
Conversely, there are many Carnival shortcomings. Being a group of 18 we have a difficult time ...
As a group of 12 family and friends who have been talking about cruising together for years, we finally got to do it last week on the Carnival Magic. All I can say that as a veteran of 23 cruises on all lines, except Disney, this had to be the best of the best!! Simon London is the cruise director..fun, visible, friendly, crazy without being over the top, inclusive, talented..warm...he made the ...
Husband , myself and another couple ( lifelong friends) flew to FLL 2 days prior to embarkation. We stayed in a Air B and B - two bedroom apartment about 10 minutes from the downtown Las Olas Blvd. area. In the past we have always stayed at FL Beach, so I was a bit skeptical about this. No need to worry- the place was wonderful! Clean and tidy in a quiet residential area . We were a ten minute ...
first of all lets get a couple of things set right.... If you are worried about how long it take to get on a ship maybe you shouldnt get on the ship cause you wont have a good time.
The embarkation process was seemless, as in, we got to the port dropped off luggage and went through customs got on the ship. putting one foot in front of the other helped. We went down to Guy's Pig and Anchor which ...
First and foremost let me say that Carnival has a automatic 18% tipping system built in that you can dispute at guest services but is very hard to do. Here is the issue I have with it. I may be traditional but in my book tips are earned for starters and they belong to the employee who earned them. The next problem I have with the Carnival tip program is that a large part of it goes into a fund to ...
It was my 50th Birthday cruise with my husband. The food was plentiful and very good. We did one specialty restaurant, the steakhouse, we got the surf and turf. It was good but not filling for my husband so we ended up at the buffet afterward. We ate in the dining room twice, nothing special, the dance with the servers was fun. The menu in the dining room was blah! however, it had enough variety ...
This was a 6 night cruise which sailed from Ft. Lauderdale to half moon cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove. This was our first carnival cruise only sailing with Norwegian previously. To start the first views of the ship from the outside compared to the others at the port was somewhat disappointing. It was absolutely the worst appearing cruise ship out of the other 4. Large amounts of rust was noted ...
We are a Midwestern family of four with two young kids (8yo & 6yo) now two days removed from our ship with everything still fresh in mind. Make no mistake – our vacation was so much fun. However, in hindsight, I wish I knew a few things beforehand that made our vacation simply meh rather than amazing for these sailors.
Travel:
-Fort Lauderdale Airport is nice enough, but the pickup area for ...
We got off the Magic 1 week ago, and we had an amazing time! We were on a 6-day sailing with stops in Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk. This was my third cruise, 2nd with Carnival.
Embarkation was very smooth. We had a check-in time of 12:30-1. We stayed at the Rodeway Inn (decent place with a bar/restaurant) and took the free 10:00 shuttle to the cruise port. We arrived at about 10:30 and ...
Embarkation and disembarkation went very quick and smoothly. We had a great time. The weather was perfect, seas as calm as could be. The staff was very well trained and very attentive to everyone's needs. Interior of the ship is very nice, clean and parts were beautiful. Cabin was was very nice and like most of the ship extremely well kept. On the DOWN SIDE, the food was, in a word, BAD. ...