Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

My husband and I booked this cruise somewhat last minute. We had been booked on the 4/23 sailing on the Magic for a year for the Eastern Carib. but added this as a fun Mom and Dad getaway before the kids joined us on 4/23. We were, overall, happy with the ship. As it was just the two of us (the first time EVER without kids) there wasn't much that was going to bring us down! I have yet to ...