Review for Carnival Miracle to Hawaii

We wanted to do something special for birthdays in the family, two of them in December during the cruise. We headed to Hawaii but might as well have flown. 4 sea days there and back were horrible. The second we stepped on deck, we smelled cigarette smoke, as smoking is permitted on Deck 2, indoors. There is really no way around it if you want to go to the casino, trivia events, or get on or off ...