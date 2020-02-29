My Review
Your trip 30 years in the making
Carnival Magic - 5 Day – August 7 -12th 2021
The Bahamas From Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL
Start: Day 1: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Day 2: Fun day at Sea, Day 3: Half Moon Cay, Day 4: Nassau, Day 5: Bimini, End: Port Canaveral (Orlando)
The 1st voyage for the Carnival Magic ship since the COVID-19 stoppage.
There were four of us - ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...
Best to just do in point form.
Most of other reviews I have read are all true.
Bad points.
Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say.
Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on.
Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick).
Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
Close to home, part of a group we have travelled on many times (Princess, Cunard, P & O International & Holland America), but this was all so different.
Before we left we received an email that stated there would be extra health checks, what a joke, we signed a piece of paper & we were on board. Our biggest shock was there was no hand sanitation enforcement, didn't happen until the last few ...
My wife booked the cruise this time and did very well as always.
The Splendor is a very nice ship which we were pleased to be aboard.
We sailed at a very turmultuous time with covid19 on the rise.
I cannot praise the staff highly enough on this. Their diligance and professionalism was fantastic in every way.
Yes we missed several ports that were planned But at no fault of Carnival, ...
As a group of 12 family and friends who have been talking about cruising together for years, we finally got to do it last week on the Carnival Magic. All I can say that as a veteran of 23 cruises on all lines, except Disney, this had to be the best of the best!! Simon London is the cruise director..fun, visible, friendly, crazy without being over the top, inclusive, talented..warm...he made the ...
I was part of a group of 18 family members who choose the Magic for both its departure / return dates as well as itinerary. Let's just say, the family made the cruise memorable not Carnival. Yes Carnival staff work hard to make your cruise experience enjoyable.....and the Cabin Stewart was awesome.
Conversely, there are many Carnival shortcomings. Being a group of 18 we have a difficult time ...