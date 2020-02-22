This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I
On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
This was my first cruise. I had a good trip, even with the changes caused by the corona virus. The food was very plentiful and the varieties seemed endless. There was dinning for every type, from the burger joint to the verrrry formal. Like what you saw on pictures of the movie THE TITANIC. The restaurant staff was very polite and tables were always available. The dinning times kept your ...
We love Carnival for the most part. This makes my 9th cruise with them. Almost from the moment we got on we were Like I guess they didn't have enough time to clean. That's ok we aren't here to judge, we are here to enjoy. We really needed this get away. We planned well over a year ago. Getting on was so easy. Love the staggered boarding time. This ship needs some tender loving care starting with ...
We chose this cruise because it fit into our schedule and we are repeat Carnival cruisers. Check-in and boarding the ship was fast and easy. Carnival must be trying to cut costs. I noticed more rusty paint and dirtier windows. The food on this cruise in the main dining room was not up to what we expected. We had a waiter in the main dining room for breakfast who seemed not to like his job. Prior ...
Lets start with this dang coronavirus...You state you are taking extra precautions including medical evaulations before boarding. OH so filling out a sheet of paper is a medical evaultion! What are you people smoking! Here fill this out have you been to Asia? Are you sick? Have you been around someone who is sick? Now sign your name and get on the boat. You have got to be KIDDING ME!
This was our first premier Casino cruise and our 8th Carnival cruise in general. Husband was very excited. But I knew that meant he was going to spend much of his time in the Casino so I brought my grandkids for a whole new level of fun. They were 11 years old and 13 years old.
#1 Gifts in the cabin every few days.
This was the first cruise all 9 of us and we couldn't be happier. It was my wife and I, our 3 grown children, 2 of their friends, and my wife's parents.
After we were home we sat down and tried to find something negative to say about the trip (not including things beyond their control like the rough weather on the last sea day that made a few of our group seasick) and we could find nothing ...