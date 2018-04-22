We choose this cruise based on the ports, length and convenience. And based on this we were satisfied with the cruise and our choice. We have sailed a few times on carnival and found this ship very similar to other carnival ships with services, crew and food.
Impressions:
When you first board the ship you are overwhelmed by the décor which is OLD WORLD design style. At first its jarring ...
Prior to embarcation, we stayed 3 days n Barcelona, the departing city, and thoroughly enjoyed the entire city. Embarcation n Europe is a dream, compared to any US port. Just seemed to have ample staff directing everyone as to wat was needed n hand and where to proceed to. This kept the short lines moving along quickly. The carnival staff at terminal were helpful and efficient. We were able to ...
I waited so long to go on cruise in Europe, and finally I made it on the newest ship of Carnival line!! yaay and absolutely i had so much fun. we were three me, husband our baby (2 years old) we all were happy on this ship
the crews are Amazing they are working very hard all the time to make our experience wonderful.
i loved the crew of camp ocean they were very nice to my child and give me ...
We spent 24 days on the Horizon. I realize that this was an inaugural cruise and there are many "kinks" to be worked on but Carnival has been in the cruise business a long time and some "kinks" should have been obvious.
They are already aware that the main showroom (Liquid Lounge) is not big enough and the seating arrangement is ridiculous. Deck 4 is better than deck 5 for line of sight and ...
We chose the ship because it was new and was going to transition out of the Mediterranean to the Caribbean. It is a nice ship with many new innovations that bring it into the new era of cruise ships. In order of major changes that need to immediately occur: 1. The internet is just awful. If you need it for business purposes forget it. To call it just slow is too kind. It is something out of ...
We wanted to finally get to the Med and see Italy. This seemed a perfect trip to celebrate our Anniversary. We booked the 10 day out of Barcelona strictly for the ports we could get to. And boy were we not disappointed!
The ship itself with the new interior designs were contemporary and really a step up from the "vegas" carpeting of the other ships we had been on. We had a Deluxe OV cabin ...
The Carnival organization should be recognized for its ability to take a brand new ship and reduce it to a floating tribute to poor food, bad service and mediocre entertainment.
The food was cheap, overcooked and boring. The only possible exception was breakfast where Carnival staff had nothing to do with boxed cereal, yogurt and some fruits. Toast was dry and cold. Eggs were immersed in oil. ...
Travelling to the UK.
Our taxi turned up early and we got to the airport in good time. Checked in early and the plane was on time. Got to the Bloc hotel in Gatwick all in good time. I know this is how things should be but I usually get delayed somewhere!
We ate in the Giraffe restaurant. What I ordered was different to what I got to eat! No point saying anything as the staff are to busy to ...
Just did the 10 day Europe trip on the Carnival Horizon out of Barcelona and was keen to try a brand new ship cruising out of my back yard in Spain. Embarkation was a quick painless experience out of the new D terminal at Barcelona - 30 mins maximum. The ships lobby area is the entry point and it has a spectacular funnel shaped column that constantly changes color with images. Staterooms were made ...
Easier to fly and cruise from Barcelona than drive to Southampton.
The service throughout the ship couldn't be faulted if a little forced at times. The Havana Club was worth paying a bit extra for and the extended balcony gave good space to relax in. Unfortunately its ambiance deteriorated after 7 p.m. when the Havana Bar and its pools were made available to all passengers. As a ...