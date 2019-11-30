Review for Carnival Sunrise to Bahamas

This cruise was amazing it has everything you need and want, at night it can be noisy but that’s it. The rooms are big. We had a balcony in our room and it was beautiful! The price is not much me and my family went to Fort Lauderdale for 3 days and then got on to the cruise in total it costed 1300$ for 3 people. Very nice people, staff is very friendly. The bad things are the night time it is ...