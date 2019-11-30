"This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a..."Read More
We chose a 11am check in and arrived about 15 minutes before from our shuttle from the hotel. There was a minimal line - and we really didn't wait. The screener checked our passports, our vax cards and our negative tests and we were off and running! Through the xray machines - up the escalators - check in at the counter - make sure all is in order and onto the ship we go! It took less than 5 ...
We chose this cruise over Valentine's Day for our group of 12 as it fit perfectly with the kids traveling with us school schedule that allowed them a few days off for a winter break. We had 4 adults in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, and 4 kids aged 6, 11, 12, and 14. This was the kids very first cruise as the rest of us are experienced cruisers. We are big fans of the Carnival Sunshine ...
This cruise was amazing it has everything you need and want, at night it can be noisy but that’s it. The rooms are big. We had a balcony in our room and it was beautiful! The price is not much me and my family went to Fort Lauderdale for 3 days and then got on to the cruise in total it costed 1300$ for 3 people. Very nice people, staff is very friendly. The bad things are the night time it is ...
This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a first-time visit. This was our first time sailing with Carnival Cruise Line, but my son chose this line because he has sailed several times with Carnival.
I want to say that because my wife ...
I chose this cruise for my boyfriend's 50th birthday which happens to be New year's Eve so we wanted to be on the ship for his birthday. This cruise did not disappoint. You are never more than 100 feet to a bar or restaurant. Yes, some of the lines were long, but the ship was at full capacity, so we were patient and while standing in line met some really great people. The entertainment was ...
Carnival cruise #29 (4th for 2019) so you can trust my opinion. First I must recognize some of the nicest staff on the seas and off. The folks during embark and debark were very friendly in FLL and all the ship staff we had contact with was very friendly. We personally like to recognize one of our waiters (Edy) and room steward (Saiful). The new decor is modern and beautiful. This is not a 5-star ...
We took our first cruise and my wife and I have five children, ages 2 - 14. We took a plane from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale, which is an adventure in itself! We had no idea what to expect, so we arrived the day before and spend the night. We used JIFFY JEFF for transport from the airport to the hotel, and from the hotel the next morning to the Port, and from the Port, to the airport on our last ...
This cruise was going for a great deal. I know why. I’ve sailed on carnival many times and this ship just didn’t have what others do.
Pros: The ship was very clean and renovations were obvious. The Flying Scotsman was great!
Cons: The food was poor quality, even in the main dining room. The ship lacks entertainment in the evening. The shows they had were just so-so. I’ve seen much ...
We choose this cruise specifical for the room (Scenic Grand Ocean View) and it was totally worth it. The room cost a little bit more than a normal Oceanview but less than a balcony. Since it was the corner room, it had tons of open space.
We traveled with a group of adults and kids. Everyone had a great time. Carnivals anytime dining worked great even with needed two larger tables. We ...
My 18 year old daughter and I grabbed a deal on a Spa Balcony cabin for the 5 day Bahamas cruise. I was concerned when in the weeks leading up to it I read some horrible reviews. Either Carnival made some serious changes or the people writing to bad reviews are the kind of people that can find anything to complain about (and I saw some of those people on the ship...).
Although there were minor ...