Caribbean Carnival Magic Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1380 reviews
3 Awards
St. Kitts on Carnival Magic's departure
Night time shot of the pool on Carnival Magic
Simon London!
Steakhouse!
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1243 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
I want to love this so badly, but it was simply so meh. Sailors beware.
"We are a Midwestern family of four with two young kids (8yo & 6yo) now two days removed from our ship with everything still fresh in mind. Make no mistake – our vacation was so much fun. However, in hindsight, I..."Read More
psychuout13 avatar

psychuout13

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Filters

1-10 of 1,243 Caribbean Carnival Magic Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Ship is Not Ready

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
liitlem
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My Review Your trip 30 years in the making Carnival Magic - 5 Day – August 7 -12th 2021 The Bahamas From Port Canaveral (Orlando), FL Start: Day 1: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Day 2: Fun day at Sea, Day 3: Half Moon Cay, Day 4: Nassau, Day 5: Bimini, End: Port Canaveral (Orlando) The 1st voyage for the Carnival Magic ship since the COVID-19 stoppage. There were four of us - ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NZealand2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

I did not want to get off this ship.....so great!!!

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tasco1023
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

As a group of 12 family and friends who have been talking about cruising together for years, we finally got to do it last week on the Carnival Magic. All I can say that as a veteran of 23 cruises on all lines, except Disney, this had to be the best of the best!! Simon London is the cruise director..fun, visible, friendly, crazy without being over the top, inclusive, talented..warm...he made the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Get serious about My Time Dining or drop it / Turn the volume down....

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dleblanc12
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was part of a group of 18 family members who choose the Magic for both its departure / return dates as well as itinerary. Let's just say, the family made the cruise memorable not Carnival. Yes Carnival staff work hard to make your cruise experience enjoyable.....and the Cabin Stewart was awesome. Conversely, there are many Carnival shortcomings. Being a group of 18 we have a difficult time ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

MAGICAL cruise vacation! ( Lengthy detailed review)

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
geonurse
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Husband , myself and another couple ( lifelong friends) flew to FLL 2 days prior to embarkation. We stayed in a Air B and B - two bedroom apartment about 10 minutes from the downtown Las Olas Blvd. area. In the past we have always stayed at FL Beach, so I was a bit skeptical about this. No need to worry- the place was wonderful! Clean and tidy in a quiet residential area . We were a ten minute ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

A great way to get away from cold weather

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Pamie61
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Premier cruise w/ fun perks & great casino . They had lots of the newer games. Our casino hosts kept us entertained with daily games & prizes as well as special gifts in our room, from from cookies, wine, Fanny pack etc, Also selected based on the specific port stops. It was my 1st time on the Magic. It is older looking & could use a refurb. The service was great from our aft end bartenders ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Amazing!

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Waddy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We arrived in Fort Lauderdale the day prior to our cruise. Stayed at the Four Points Sheraton Cruise/Port which was a 5 minute drive from Port Evergaldes. For a small fee you could book a shuttle to your ship. They also offered a free shuttle from the airport to the hotel. Arriving at Port Everglades was a smooth process though the port is under renovations. The shuttle dropped us and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Carnival experience

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
gnv962
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was a 6 night cruise which sailed from Ft. Lauderdale to half moon cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove. This was our first carnival cruise only sailing with Norwegian previously. To start the first views of the ship from the outside compared to the others at the port was somewhat disappointing. It was absolutely the worst appearing cruise ship out of the other 4. Large amounts of rust was noted ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

The Carnival Magic was NOT that Magical!

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
chipper001
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First and foremost let me say that Carnival has a automatic 18% tipping system built in that you can dispute at guest services but is very hard to do. Here is the issue I have with it. I may be traditional but in my book tips are earned for starters and they belong to the employee who earned them. The next problem I have with the Carnival tip program is that a large part of it goes into a fund to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Really good time!

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Kib16
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

It was my 50th Birthday cruise with my husband. The food was plentiful and very good. We did one specialty restaurant, the steakhouse, we got the surf and turf. It was good but not filling for my husband so we ended up at the buffet afterward. We ate in the dining room twice, nothing special, the dance with the servers was fun. The menu in the dining room was blah! however, it had enough variety ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

