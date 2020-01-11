Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

We went with this cruise because it's family friendly. We have a 3 and 5 year old and thought they would have fun at Camp Ocean. We also traveled with my parents who are in their 70's. Our rooms were right next to each other. So the ship is really clean. I'm not sure what all the complaints are about. I didn't see anything dripping, nothing looked worn out, but then again, I was busy having fun ...