  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Eastern Caribbean Carnival Horizon Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
388 reviews
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
134 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Didn't gain weight on this cruise
"My husband and I Iove to cruise, couldn't wait to get back on a ship after the long drought due to COVID. We have been on 32 cruises. We cruise on Carnival, RCL, NCL, Princess, and Celebrity. We like them all. We..."Read More
samandfelix avatar

samandfelix

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 134 Eastern Caribbean Carnival Horizon Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Didn't gain weight on this cruise

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
samandfelix
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I Iove to cruise, couldn't wait to get back on a ship after the long drought due to COVID. We have been on 32 cruises. We cruise on Carnival, RCL, NCL, Princess, and Celebrity. We like them all. We took the Horizon out of Miami 7/18/21. Embarkation was fast and easy. There was a long line and everyone was wearing masks, no problem. It took 15 min. As soon as you get on the ship the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Christmas/16th Birthday

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
krissyboo78
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Embarkation went smoothly, since it started raining they ushered everyone in and really had the lines moving. Almost too fast, i felt rushed going throygh security with many crew members pointing for you to this way and that. Once on board we immediately went to eat brunch sisnce we hadnt eaten yet. Food was good, Guy Burger's was all that I yhought it to be and some!! Our luggage arrived ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Very overrated

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
kristina42
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We decided to take a Christmas cruise. It was a nightmare. 12&13 year old knocking on doors in the night n running away. Water dripping from the ceiling in the dining area. Food n dishes left every where. Children breaking glasses at the dinner table. While the parents sat at another table. The staff didn’t look happy to be working. We waited at dinner for 10 minutes and no one never came over to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Problems to be aware of

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
awongscreennetscapenet
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is nice. Crew members are very nice and pleasant. Cabin was well maintained. We have a clog in the washing sink and it was fixed quickly after reporting to the staff. Dinning and activities all met expectations. We mainly use the main dining room as a sit down and order style are more suitable for us. Dress codes seems to be a general guideline as they are not enforced. Activities are ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Great Cruise! Handicap Room 10205 excellent!

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Judy W.
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Horizon was great! Our handicap room, 10205, was excellent. The room was very large, and I could use the scooter everywhere. Even though it is listed as an interior room, the room has an slightly obstructive ocean view size window, and a great view. All the staff were fantastic when dealing with handicap people... from the people helping to board, to the time we left! I was thrilled about that, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Picture Window (walkway view, obstructed view)

Traveled with disabled person

Same old Carnival cookie cutter ship

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
davidmackv
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wanted to cruise on a newer ship. We had sailed the itinerary before. The Horizon is a very neat and clean ship, because it is new. However, I did not find it to be much different than the Carnival Dream. We stayed in a cloud spa balcony room. There were a few perks, but we didn’t feel they were worth the extra cost. We bought several spa sessions, couples massage, facial, double close shave and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Balcony

Some things great, some things not so much.

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tnilinger
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the great. Embarkation was a breeze. We (my wife, daughter and her companion) arrived at our allotted time and we were on the ship within 10-15 minutes. It was the best embarkation experience of our 19 cruises. Great job on this! The food was also great! My wife and I were pleasantly surprised to find that this ship had such an array of dining selections and the quality of the food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Cheers and Jeers

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
3Maltese
6-10 Cruises

We just returned from our Spring Break cruise on the Horizon. We wanted to try a Vista Class ship. So far, we have taken 8 cruises with Horizon. Below are the Cheers and Jeers: Cheers Had a Havana Suite. The added balcony room is a treat. The room was very quiet. Exceptional service from the room steward. Got to see the Dr. Seuss Activity in action. The children were enjoying ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Havana Aft-View Extended Balcony

Great Eastern itinerary

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
oscodadude
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Good Eastern 8 day trip itinerary , Great ports with off setting departure times . Ship was in Great Shape and crew/staff were terrific ,warm and friendly. Dinning was ok/good with no major flaw's, main dinning was accomplish in less than an hour and a half . Buffet items were also ok and with the amount of passengers that ship ship holds, items seemed fresh and not picked over Wife and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Havana Premium Vista Balcony

A Forgetable Cruise...

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
joie_de_vivre77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is not our first rodeo with Carnival. We keep telling ourselves that "it will get better." That is why we decided to book a spring break cruise on their newest and largest ship: the Horizon. Now we can honestly say that the bigger the ship, the worse the service and amenities get. I do have to say that with a ship of this size and about 4,500 fellow passengers, I thought we would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Traveled with children

Find a Carnival Horizon Cruise from $389

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Other Carnival Ships
Carnival Miracle Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Miracle Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Ecstasy Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Breeze Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Valor Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Carnival Vista Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.