Caribbean Carnival Horizon Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
387 reviews
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
311 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
A Modern Ship.....missing elegance
"This was our 7th carnival cruise. Embarksion PRO: was smooth and quick. Headed up to the lido deck for lunch at Guys Burger until 1:30 when we had access to our cabin. CON: employees scanning were..."
Majesticsky

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 311 Caribbean Carnival Horizon Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1st cruise since re-start from an expierenced cruiser.

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

themmm1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because CCl gave me a great deal.It was the 2nd cruise from fl. by CCL since the sutdown.I have been on about 50 cruises,mostly with CCL& the purpose of this review is not tradional,but rather to compare pre&post covid cruises.I can not comment on embarkation procedures be cause of airline delays(jet blue)I got on the ship at the last minute.I provided I do not I I my ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

Flacruzr
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait. We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

CASINO BLUES....Bad non smoking section and rude casino boss

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

LungGuide
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I’m a player. I usually cruise for free on RCL and Norwegian; however, I paid to be on this Carnival Horizon because I like where they go, and Carnival is a fun ship. But I am so disappointed with casino. FREE DRINKS only when you are sitting at the slots or table. You can’t go to the bar and order. You must wait forever for a waiter to take and then get you drink. There is a 15 drink ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Horizon Southern Caribbean

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

jmcathome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Choice this cruise as a group trip to try a new ship. Ship was fine but not too my liking. Plenty to do . Went to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday night . Drove to Miami on Sat morning and parked at Safe Cruise parking and took a shuttle to ship. Very could parking in enclosed garage. Quick shuttle to and from the port. Arrived at ship about 1030 and went directly onto the ship after filling out a ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Relaxing

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

pambecause
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

When getting to port embarkation went smoothly. Cabin was in the family harbour inside was concerned that there would be noise from children but this was a comp room so just happy to be on cruise, the noise was never a problem. The area that you can get a small meal or snack was very convenient. The staff was on top of making sure it was stocked only problem was older person on scooter was running ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Harbor Interior

Great family value!

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Western

Cowgomooo
2-5 Cruises • Age 90s

ROOM - We had Stateroom 2450 in the Family Harbor section. We traveled with 2 adults and 3 kids. We could all fit nicely in the room. While a little crowded, I was surprised at how well we managed. Two beds drop from the ceiling and the couch is turned into a twin bed. The couch takes up no more space as a bed than a couch. There is plenty of closed space and desk space for all the random crap we ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Harbor Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with children

Carnival Horizon Feb 2020

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Western

Canucksfan653
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Embarkation: Embarkation was a breeze we did not have any priority embarkation and from arrival to port till the time we got on the ship was only about 30 min at 1pm in the afternoon which I would presume to be one of the busiest times. App: The Carnival Hub app is the best cruise line app i've seen it's extremely user friendly and I loved being able to request a table from anywhere on the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Carnival Horizon Feb 2020

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

mjarvis1485
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Airport Transfers - We began by utilizing an airport to cruise port (Fort Lauderdale to Miami Cruise port) for the first time and we are so very happy we did - Jiffy Jeff. The driver(s) and vehicle were great! Prompt pick-up on both the embarkation and debarkation sides. Much less expensive than Carnival and so much easier and convenient - I recommend them highly!! Cruise - We chose the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Excellent Cruise on one of Carnival's largest ships!

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Western

chillycruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I decided to finally go on one of Carnival's newest ships and we loved it. We never felt like we were with 4,000 other cruisers. The layout of the ship makes it very accessible and easy to get around. Previously, we had been on four of the older ships with half as many passengers. We loved the 'Smart' elevators, just wish everyone would make an effort to use them properly but we ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Buffet was mediocre. Desserts horrible. Staff was great

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Western

jclives
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is nice and the staff very friendly and helpful. Loved the sky ride. There was a worker named Milos who made our cruise more enjoyable. The rooms are nice as well. However the food on the buffet was mediocre. The breakfast was better than the dinner. I was totally disappointed with the desserts. Thought I was getting cake but instead the texture was a mixture between jello and pudding and ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

