Carnival Breeze Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1274 reviews
13 Awards
From the Captain along with bag of ship rembrances after his 4 hr ship tour
My husband’s birthday present. A ticket to the behind the scenes, ship to
Island about 45 minutes out of Belize, from our Balcony.
Last look at beautiful water returning to ship.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
473 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Lack of teen activities and too much ship maintenance
"We chose this ship because it was going to Roatan, our favorite port stop. This was our 7th cruise and 2nd trip on the Breeze. The ship itself is starting to show her age. While we traveled on it they were touching..."Read More
jasnstac avatar

jasnstac

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Second sailing from Galveston 2021

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kew1031
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Booked a mere 6 weeks prior to sail date, which is a very short lead up time for us. We had sailed on the Panorama in February 2020, returning 4 weeks before the shutdown, and had no plans to book anything else until things got back to "normal" (whatever normal is going to be now). We drove down to Galveston the day before embarkation (we live 20 miles south of Dallas, not far from I-45, so the ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Best Carnival Ship So Far

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DKinn1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise so that we could revisit Cozumel, Belize and Roatan. The Breeze was resently refurbised and the decor was far nicer that any Carnival ship that we have been on. It had muted and tasteful colors which is a departure from their usual scheme. The food was also far better than we've previously experienced. We were pleased with all of our meals and service. Instead of the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing cruise on the Breeze

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ready2retire123
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because of the ports of call and the fact the Breeze was sailing from Port Canaveral. Embarkation went very well and we managed to get on the ship within 30 minutes of arriving at the port. Our previous sailings were on the Carnival Splendor and the Breeze offered a refreshing change from the "pink" décor of the Splendor, but that pretty much caps the positives of this ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jpolyson
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I have been on many cruises - all have been Carnival except I 2. I always choose Carnival because they are "FUN". We chose The Breeze for the itinerary. Truely wish I had stuck to a smaller ship. Not sure if the size of the ship accounts for the poor quality of food, poor service and lack of "FUN" on the Lido Deck. But this was only the minor part of disappointment. The Breeze has ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First time cruisers

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bobbibarlow
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise. We enjoyed the dinners and evening shows but were disappointed that there were no events or clubs aimed at the 18-20-year-old group. Our kids were too old for the 17 and under clubs and too young for the 21 and over bars and Serenity Club. The Hot tubs were very 'cool' on all the decks except the Serenity Club and my 18-year-old was not allowed to join me! The ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Cove Balcony

Great Cruise but missing the attention to details

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kovacscm30
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was chosen as a Christmas holiday cruise with the family and celebrating a 50th Birthday as well. There were 4 of us and we had optioned for 2 rooms. Overall the cruise was a fun getaway to some amazing ports of call. I will have to say embarkation and disembarkation was better than I ever could have imagined. We literally were off the ship and in the shuttle in under 30 minutes by ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Traveled with children

Carnival does not care about the safety of its guests

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
deborah13ny
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was not the nicest, and housekeeping should do a better job of ensuring the cleanliness of the rooms. My nephew got injured on board the ship and bled a bit on the sheets, but the bed was remade with the bloody sheets even though it was pointed out to the cleaning crew. Overall, the staff on board the Breeze were totally responsive, courteous and worthy of a four star rating. However, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Our cruise was very nice, and we loved the Breeze.

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Linda90383
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second year on the Breeze. We even had the same Balcony cabin on Deck 6. We love the location mid ship. I was on a cane, from Back Surgery only 8 weeks earlier, And it was mid point to anywhere on the ship and I needed to walk a lot, and location made it a comfortable walk. Our cabin was always clean and inviting. We loved our balcony and spent a lot of time on it. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

What a disappointment

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ajs2294
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

When I first booked my cruise on the Breeze I needed a quick get away and was happy it fit my schedule. I did very little research on the ship as I was fairly confident it would be a set up from my prior cruise on the Miracle. The final few days leading up I noticed on social media Breeze has quite the following so I allowed myself to get a excited. Unfortunately, if it weren’t for the friends I ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fantastic Memory Making Cruise

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Allyson Coleman
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was really easy with plenty of shire staff to answer questions, we didn’t have to wait long for even though we had arrived about an hour early. We chose an inside cabin as we knew we wouldn’t be in it for that long. Our Stateroom Stewart was lovely and our cabin was always kept extremely clean and well maintained, love the different towel animals left everyday. We did three ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

