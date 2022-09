Review for Carnival Sunrise to Canada & New England

We chose this cruise because it was near our anniversary. The day we got off ship was our anniversary. We had been on this ship before. We celebrated our 10th, and 20th anniversaries on board this ship when it was the Carnival Triumph. We would be getting off on our 30th anniversary. We had been on this ship on our trip to the Panama Canal just four months before. It was much better when ...