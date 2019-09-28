  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Bermuda Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
205 reviews

205 reviews

Not What We Expected

Review for Carnival Legend to Bermuda

User Avatar
audricandcinder
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to travel to Bermuda. This port was about 6 hours away from our home so we chose this ship. Getting to Port and parking was very easy. Check in for loading was painless. Then we began experiencing issues. Upon arrival at our room we were greeted with fans and furniture upside down. There had been a leak and no one thought we needed to know. We looked for someone to assist us for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Not satisfied

Review for Carnival Legend to Bermuda

User Avatar
gregory1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Because it was leaving from Baltimore and had a few first time cruisers,Steward was very nice and pleasant but was no housekeeper towels were 3 colors beige,gray and white not his fault bed the first night had a unmaid sheet at the foot of bed so we did'nt know if it was left from last guess dissturbing. Diningroom beautiful servers very nice no one called me by name for the entire cruise we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Traveled with children

Not happy with carnival

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
BigJP
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Did a back to back cruise and it was Just ok, cruise was nothing special. Ship was just ok Activities were just ok The food was not ok. it was nothing special It seamed every thing on the ship was bingo related ( going for every dime they could get ) Their private island was horrible food was gross drinks cost no matter if you had a drink plan ( they can say they charge because ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Traveled with children

Fun as always,,,its jeff the rock star lol!! roll tide !!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
harleyfatboy2008
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

getting on ship was a breeze,,,,,but getting off was messed up with diamond cruisers getting off last it seemed cause we was with a diamond guest and we sat their n sat their and came in late like 6pm on the last day due to a passenger medical problem where we had to turn back around after being out in sea 6 hours from Bermuda n go back sailing 6 hours to Bermuda to take injured passenger back ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fun & relaxing time in Bermuda

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
ddyer248
6-10 Cruises

This ship stayed overnight in Bermuda, an Island we had wanted to visit. Also a smaller Carnival ship. Please understand that every ship isn't perfect, even your grand Mother of ships.Sunshine has around 3200 passengers, much less than others. It is an Older ship but has been refurbished. Are there areas that one notices need a pair refresh, or Windows replaced, yes. The shows are mediocre, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Bermuda Debacle.

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
Basdad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food was the same menu as the previous 5-6 yrs. they sorely need a change! Crew was very nice as always. Amenities are average at best. Loved Bermuda, needed to have more time there on second day. On our way back from Bermuda, we were 5 hrs out of port headed back to Charleston, the ship started to list to the port side. They got it corrected then it listed really badly again, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

We loved the Magic and Bermuda

Review for Carnival Magic to Bermuda

User Avatar
lucy2mb
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had never been to Bermuda and found this 8 night cruise with better rates than the 4 night Bermuda cruises at the time we booked. We flew down from North Carolina the day before our cruise. We stayed at the Hampton Inn Ft. Lauderdale Airport North Cruise Port. I had read great reviews about this hotel. The staff was the nicest of any hotel we have stayed at. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

8 day Grand Turks and Bermuda

Review for Carnival Magic to Bermuda

User Avatar
captainmayeye
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are getting close to the end of an 8 day adventure on Carnival Magic and have a few negatives to report . The entertainment in the evening was not what we expected compared to our previous 2 cruises with Carnival. The only night we half enjoyed was the last night with the rock and roll of the 80's being played by the cast in costume. The entertainment on the main floor was much better with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

It was boring and the food was nasty!

Review for Carnival Magic to Bermuda

User Avatar
Ecarter87
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked with carnival before food was so good. I ate so much! I thought they was going to have to roll me of the ship. I had a wonderful experience on the freedom. I just returned from an 8 day cruise on the magic. The only exciting thing they had to do was bingo. They had bingo everyday. If it was bingo it was something else concerning the casino. They was pushing drinks. If you declined they ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

My 1st CRUISE ever!!!!!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
Chris from Charleston
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I choose Carnival Sunshine because we were able to depart from Charleston, SC. where I live! It was my first cruise and loved it! We cruised to Bermuda and Princess Cays from September 28-October 5th! Everyone was so nice and friendly! Our Steward LD (for short) kept us comfortable the whole time! Robert from Romania (Head Server) was awesome! One can tell he thoroughly enjoyed his job! He kept us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

