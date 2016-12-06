I’ll make this quick and simple. We just got back from a Alaska cruise and you couldn’t even pay me to step back on this ship or deal with this company.
- Beyond outdated ship. You are literally stepping into a time capsule.
- Defective sail and sign cards. We had to visit the guest services desk up to 3-4x daily to get new ones. They were aware of these issues and their response was “ The ...
Just an FYI before I start. Family of 4 in our cabin and two of us came home with COVID from the cruise. I chose this cruise since we had one canceled because of Covid. Embarkation was slow. We were told to arrive between 1:30-2. It took about 90 minutes to get on. Very crowded inside and masks are required during that process. I am a Gold member with Carnival and have used them more than ...
I choose this cruise as the Splendor was in dry dock in Singapore before relocating to Australia and thought that the itinerary would suit my wife and myself . How wrong was I . Embarkation was a disaster . The check in people didn't open the desks for nearly 2 hrs after they were supposed to and then there was a stampede of people all trying to get on board at the same time . They should have ...
Be prepared to cough up a lot of extra money! Everything’s got an extra price on it. Photos are an unbelievable price! Average $20-30 each printed picture of about 5x7 or 8x10. And there are ALOT of pictures being taken- photographers are everywhere trying to pump this money making machine... whilst also talking you that you can’t take photos with your own phone of your family/child with the ...
We booked this cruise because it seemed an amazing deal, after booking I was really tentative about whether we'd enjoy it or not (our first time cruising) but I didnt need to worry too much!
Everything was just so easy, we knew not to expect 5 stars but it was a pretty solid 3. Having a balcony made all the difference and we loved sitting out watching the waves (and dolphins!). The kids ...
We need a break from work and everyday life. It's a nice ship staff very polite room service was great we had haur as are room attendance left beautiful towel animals on our bed everyday.Was very disgusted that there was no tea or coffee in room. When asked just got told we don't do that. Well as l said to the lady at the service desk ever other cruise ship we have been on has tea and coffee in ...
This was a six night cruise to Tasmania from Sydney.
Compared to the other 10 + cruises we have been on:
Buffet food was very poor. The food choice seemed to include a lot of sloppy stuff with little variety. Not even any roast meat carvery. Luckily the salad bar was OK. Long lines at buffet and poorly organised food serving made it very frustrating. Dining room food was hit and miss. ...
This was our 3rd cruise. Once on Carnival Magic and once on Celebrity Reflection.
Travelled with 2 adults and 3 teenagers in two balcony cabins. Also went with my sister's family and my parents (10 people in all). THIS IS THE BEST SHIP IF YOU HAVE KIDS!
Embarking and disembarking was smooth and easy.
The Ship
The ship décor reminded me of Medieval Times. Not to everyone's taste but I ...
We choose this cruise as it appeared that it would have enough options to keep us and our teenagers (15 & 16) entertained. We were right. The teenagers immediately became part of the O2 Club and we barely saw them, other than for dinner, for the entire 8 days. The fabulous thing about the cruise is we were able to give them their freedom without the usual worries that come with them going to ...
We chose this cruise on recommendation by friends. The checking in process was easy and flowed very well. We were quickly settled in and the fun began. The staff were just excellent. The entertainment on board was super and we hardly saw our three boys except at breakfast and dinner. That's saying a lot cos without wifi they would always be generally bored and complain as all teenagers do! So not ...