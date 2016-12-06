Review for Carnival Spirit to Australia & New Zealand

We choose this cruise as it appeared that it would have enough options to keep us and our teenagers (15 & 16) entertained. We were right. The teenagers immediately became part of the O2 Club and we barely saw them, other than for dinner, for the entire 8 days. The fabulous thing about the cruise is we were able to give them their freedom without the usual worries that come with them going to ...