Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: July 2021
Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Balcony
Traveled with children
Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Balcony
Traveled with children
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Carnival Sensation to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View
Review for Carnival Paradise to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Junior Suite
Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Balcony
Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View