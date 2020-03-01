  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
11512 reviews

1-10 of 11,512 Carnival Cruise Reviews

Bring back the tablecloths!!! Otherwise great cruise.

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DH-Soccer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
Sail Date: July 2021

We Love Cruising!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Justaddwater2018
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Subpar

Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
travelingbrowns
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
Sail Date: March 2020

First and Last Carnival Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
phillip0604
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Pleasantly Surprised

Review for Carnival Sensation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
margarita50
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband & I had low expectations after reading the negative reviews. We have been on 20 prior cruises between multiple cruise lines. We decided a few weeks out to go on a short winter getaway and this cruise fit perfectly in our time frame. We were both pleasantly surprised with the ship and our cruise experience. The ship had been refurbished in lot of areas a couple of months prior which ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Trip to Cozumel

Review for Carnival Paradise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mscolli
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Chose Paradise basically for the locality, close to home. Was very disappointing when boarding, as a first time cruise, had no direction on what to do or go. Buffet food and service was very poor, help had very poor english, hard to understand, moved very slow, very unorganized, many mistakes and food was stale or not cooked right. Servings were very small, long lines that moved slowly, average ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Been on 8 cruises 7 with carnival and 1 norweigan

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Paul 5514
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Of the seven cruises this was the worst, no recognition for past cruisers in captain party. No update on current carnival status. Just two free bottles of water. Went to dinner in at our time 8:15 was so turned off by staff. Food was terrible, staff was rude. We ate rest of time I On Alito deck same food each day. Yuck. Bartender in lobby bar was rude and down right ugly to me and several ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

5 Stars for Service & Dining; 2 star for Serenity Deck w/3 songs playing at once

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ShipSkater
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great service with the really hard-working staff. The Serenity deck had a passenger's boom box music at the bar, the pool music, and the ship music all being played at once. Too many people saving chairs & ignoring signage. The ship had children onboard & "Cake by the Ocean" song played repeated graphic language. The show was Soulbound with the undead and witchcraft with small children either ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Retirement celebration

Review for Carnival Sunrise to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bigkid50
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I usually cruise in Carnival Cruise Line because I refer to them as the fun, party ships. I had a great time. This was the first shop I’ve every sailed where the DJ played music for all race and ethnicity. The enter for me was five star. I’m African American and I went to the Latino event and had a blast. The entertainment on this cruise was amazing. Every night it was something for me to ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

The Virgin cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Komorowski
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first cruise. I had a good trip, even with the changes caused by the corona virus. The food was very plentiful and the varieties seemed endless. There was dinning for every type, from the burger joint to the verrrry formal. Like what you saw on pictures of the movie THE TITANIC. The restaurant staff was very polite and tables were always available. The dinning times kept your ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

