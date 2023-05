Review for MSC Sinfonia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We travelled on a 30 day “Grand Voyage” from Cape Town to Venice on the MSC Sinfonia in March/April 2023. This is a 3.5 star vessel, and the onboard experience met or slightly exceeded expectations at that price point. The ship is well maintained, and the food entertainment and service are normally good. Note, this ship was cut in two and more cabins inserted. This put a strain on the facilities ...