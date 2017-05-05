  • Newsletter
Cape Town to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
21 reviews

1-10 of 21 Cape Town to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Curate's Egg

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BrianSwin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The activities and events wholly and exclusively on board ship were excellent. The staff / crew were very good, the exceptions being new staff who were still learning their roles but these were few and far between. I enjoyed the food and drink available as part of the all inclusive cost of the cruise and didn't feel the need to spend anything additional. Unfortunately, everything that was not ...
Sail Date: January 2023

LACK OF "ENGLISH" ACTIVITIES

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
maxtravel
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Time and place was suitable. Cruise #1 was very attractive with visit to game reserves. Cruise #2 was not as attractive as we are not great swimmers. one of the few english lecturers was 82 yrs old, he sat during his mumbled talks. Only one of the expedition team ( of more than 16) was an englishman so that the number of talks in english was very limited - though the french staff members tried ...
Sail Date: March 2018

First sea trip as a passenger

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
mikedf
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I am a marine engineer, worked on ships and tugs my whole life, for once I wanted to be a passenger. As I have spent my life in small cabins the size of the cabins on board did not bother me. The company that I work for have had new tugs built, which also use passenger ship shower/ toilets and on these the shower curtain does not hug you as you turn. The ship was excellent, cabins I suppose, ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Below Average

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
mildew1951
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Drinks were ship, ship is great and we'll maintained, staff were brilliant and very helpful. However the food was terrible and I was embarrassed for the staff who had to serve this rubbish. Currently on Rhapsody Of The Seas and there buffet is like fine dining compared to MSC. You need to live your game in this reason. Stephen Foster would have to be the best Cruise Director we have encountered ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Suite

3 average weeks on a cruise

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
smujkic
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Embarkation: The lines were very long and the signage was minimal. It was difficult to figure out which line to line up in and what to do. Some people also just skipped the lines and did not line up properly. This was not managed well. Once we were inside the hall, the process was smoother and we did not wait in line too long there with check in. Ship: Ship interior seemed old and outdated, ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

A real carefree holiday.

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mike.deV
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The return trip from Cape Town is a long cruise, but allows you to settle into cruise life and really relax, as opposed to the short cruises, where its go, go, go. One gets to know the crew a little better and also to meet and mix with the other passengers, which greatly contributes to the experience. MSC shipboard life is extremely well organised, the ship is well maintained and expertly ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Excellent food. First class service. Enjoyed visits to diifferent ports.

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
sancaw
2-5 Cruises • Age 90s

The main reason for myself and My husband making this wonderful cruise was that we did the reverse trip from fabulous Venice to our home city Cape Town five years previously on the marvelous MSC Opera and had enjoyed it immensely. So when the opportunity presented it itself to once again cruise with the same company but in the opposite direction we were very quick to reserve our berths on ...
Sail Date: May 2017

A Simply fabulous Cruise.

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
normana
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We are retired and live in a small town (Montagu) some 180 km from Cape Town and chose the cruise for its length of 21 days as well as for the countries visited culminating in Venice. The embarkation/disembarkation processes were well organized and stress-free. the dining facilities and food were tops as were the entertainment programmes. The staff in all sections of the ship were great and gave ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Relaxing, value for money cruise with average-to-good food

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Ricky&PL
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We were looking for a relaxing cruise that was value for money. This cruise fitted the bill rather well... but don't expect great food or "modern" entertainment and activities. The drinks vouchers were good value for money. We bought the coffee, cocktail and "all drinks" packages. The cocktail package didn't make much sense: the "all drinks" package was more versatile and costs less. If we ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Great cruise, still room for improvement.

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Tony.Norton
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary and as a convenient way of getting to Europe. The Sinfonia is not to the same standard as the Opera which we have cruised on, on two occasions. There is too much pork served at breakfast and lunch. Buffet in the main dining room with a full menu service is rather strang? If people want buffet, there is a whole restaurant dedicated to that style of ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

