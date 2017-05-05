The activities and events wholly and exclusively on board ship were excellent. The staff / crew were very good, the exceptions being new staff who were still learning their roles but these were few and far between. I enjoyed the food and drink available as part of the all inclusive cost of the cruise and didn't feel the need to spend anything additional.
Unfortunately, everything that was not ...
Time and place was suitable. Cruise #1 was very attractive with visit to game reserves. Cruise #2 was not as attractive as we are not great swimmers.
one of the few english lecturers was 82 yrs old, he sat during his mumbled talks. Only one of the expedition team ( of more than 16) was an englishman so that the number of talks in english was very limited - though the french staff members tried ...
I am a marine engineer, worked on ships and tugs my whole life, for once I wanted to be a passenger. As I have spent my life in small cabins the size of the cabins on board did not bother me. The company that I work for have had new tugs built, which also use passenger ship shower/ toilets and on these the shower curtain does not hug you as you turn.
The ship was excellent, cabins I suppose, ...
Drinks were ship, ship is great and we'll maintained, staff were brilliant and very helpful. However the food was terrible and I was embarrassed for the staff who had to serve this rubbish. Currently on Rhapsody Of The Seas and there buffet is like fine dining compared to MSC. You need to live your game in this reason.
Stephen Foster would have to be the best Cruise Director we have encountered ...
Embarkation: The lines were very long and the signage was minimal. It was difficult to figure out which line to line up in and what to do. Some people also just skipped the lines and did not line up properly. This was not managed well. Once we were inside the hall, the process was smoother and we did not wait in line too long there with check in.
Ship: Ship interior seemed old and outdated, ...
The return trip from Cape Town is a long cruise, but allows you to settle into cruise life and really relax, as opposed to the short cruises, where its go, go, go.
One gets to know the crew a little better and also to meet and mix with the other passengers, which greatly contributes to the experience.
MSC shipboard life is extremely well organised, the ship is well maintained and expertly ...
We are retired and live in a small town (Montagu) some 180 km from Cape Town and chose the cruise for its length of 21 days as well as for the countries visited culminating in Venice. The embarkation/disembarkation processes were well organized and stress-free. the dining facilities and food were tops as were the entertainment programmes. The staff in all sections of the ship were great and gave ...
The main reason for myself and My husband making this wonderful cruise was that we did the reverse trip from fabulous Venice to our home city Cape Town five years previously on the marvelous MSC Opera and had enjoyed it immensely. So when the opportunity presented it itself to once again cruise with the same company but in the opposite direction we were very quick to reserve our berths on ...
We were looking for a relaxing cruise that was value for money. This cruise fitted the bill rather well... but don't expect great food or "modern" entertainment and activities.
The drinks vouchers were good value for money. We bought the coffee, cocktail and "all drinks" packages. The cocktail package didn't make much sense: the "all drinks" package was more versatile and costs less. If we ...
Exceptionally good value for the cruise.
The ship was well maintained with the exception of the cabin air conditioning which was contaminated and resulted in upper respiratory tract infection. There was the usual problem of people reserving sun loungers for long periods of time but not using same, this needs to be addressed by MSC crew.
The cabin was adequate but the shower was too small. ...