Cape Town to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Too many problems and poor commincation

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

AndrewJB
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We travelled on a 30 day “Grand Voyage” from Cape Town to Venice on the MSC Sinfonia in March/April 2023. This is a 3.5 star vessel, and the onboard experience met or slightly exceeded expectations at that price point. The ship is well maintained, and the food entertainment and service are normally good. Note, this ship was cut in two and more cabins inserted. This put a strain on the facilities ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Wonderful cruise in all respects. Super service

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Mediterranean

St Julian
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this cruise due to previous positive experience with MSC. While the weather was not great the onboard food, service was wonderful. Staff and crew were super and looked after us well. The entertainment was excellent. We could not think about even one thing to complain about. One suggestion to passengers. The ships library was devoid of English language books after about a day. So take ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

