Cannes to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Cannes to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship, wonderful ports.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mzvicky70
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Never Again..

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
JJOHNSTON1
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

My husband and I went on this cruise ship with another couple for a "babymoon" vacation. Last hurrah before a baby. A little background on us, I am 26 years old, my husband 28 and we have been on a princess cruise and celebrity cruise both of which were an incredible experience. This was our first cruise of Europe and we were excited to experience it on a European Cruise Line. We picked this boat ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Highlights and disappointments

Review for Royal Clipper to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ElandMar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are experienced cruisers in our late 60's and decided to try something different. We loved the itinerary of this particular cruise, going to ports that are not usually visited by big cruise ships, apart from Portofino. Royal Clipper is a beautiful vessel and is kept spotlessly clean and well maintained. We knew ahead of time that the cabin would be smaller than what we are used to and ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent service

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Liz Nilsson
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Interesting ports to visit. This was my husband and mine first Mediterranian cruise. Excellent, and service all over the ship. The included 3-course dinner was better than we anticipated and personal and fantastic service from our waiter Sardika ⭐️ We had the Premium drinking package, which we recommend. The lifts midship were not working too well, a LOT of waiting. A great variety in ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Outside Stateroom

Second rate cruise

Review for Royal Clipper to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
kunicks
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I booked this cruise one year ahead for our special anniversary, I told the UK agents and my own travel agent told them that it was a special time, yet it was forgotten about. No mention of it in spite of others having the waiters sing happy birthday and such. Also we do not eat meat and ordered vegetarian food. On arrival the restaurant had no idea of our request and could only offer frozen ...
Sail Date: October 2017

MSC ORCHESTRA, not so much.....

Review for MSC Orchestra to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
capitalbarry
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Listen I have cruise MSC plenty of times as I am Black Member status with Msc.. This cruise was part of my b2b Mediterranean cruise. I thought that my cruise with Musica was bad and didn't think it could of got worse, BUT I was wrong..... Embarkation in Cannes was the worst EVER. Security had no idea we were getting on the ship, made us wait like fore ever, lol. Finally found our names on a ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Fabulous holiday treated like royalty

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Nolan
First Time Cruiser

Cruise went from Palma to Cannes, Rome, Sicily and Florence. I will begin with our only criticism which is that the drinks were very expensive,don't buy cans of Fosters they are $13 dollars each, we had 2 children with us and would strongly recommend the kids soda package. We didn't buy the adult packages as we don't drink very much alcohol. The food was lovely with the option of fine dining in ...
Sail Date: August 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

