Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...