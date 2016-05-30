My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...
My husband and I went on this cruise ship with another couple for a "babymoon" vacation. Last hurrah before a baby. A little background on us, I am 26 years old, my husband 28 and we have been on a princess cruise and celebrity cruise both of which were an incredible experience. This was our first cruise of Europe and we were excited to experience it on a European Cruise Line. We picked this boat ...
Interesting ports to visit. This was my husband and mine first Mediterranian cruise. Excellent, and service all over the ship. The included 3-course dinner was better than we anticipated and personal and fantastic service from our waiter Sardika ⭐️ We had the Premium drinking package, which we recommend. The lifts midship were not working too well, a LOT of waiting. A great variety in ...
This ship was clean and tidy, the food was average and never hot, just warm if you were lucky.
If you had a question regarding anything on the ship, YOU had to go to deck 5 and stand in a queue to speak to one of the 5 persons behind the desk, it was very hard to find any other member of the crew.
The personnel behind the bars were very efficient and polite. I had an all inclusive drinks ...
It felt like a slave ship once I found out that the "service charge" of €10 per person per day that has been presented as "tips" for the cabin crew was actualy used for their salaries! Those "tips" never meet the staff that costs the company exactly zero €!!!
In spite of that and the fact that they had to work hard and long hours, they were very kind. The cabins are very clean.
The ...
Listen I have cruise MSC plenty of times as I am Black Member status with Msc..
This cruise was part of my b2b Mediterranean cruise. I thought that my cruise with Musica was bad and didn't think it could of got worse, BUT I was wrong.....
Embarkation in Cannes was the worst EVER. Security had no idea we were getting on the ship, made us wait like fore ever, lol. Finally found our names on a ...
This was our second voyage using MSC. Last year we sailed on the Magnifica out of Venice and this year the Orchestra out of Genoa. We are currently planning a trip next year using MSC again.
We were concerned when we read the reviews for MSC last year. There were complaints about the food, as well as the service. However, we did not experience this on the Magnifica or the Orchestra. MSC ...
Imagine nights on board with demolition drilling, metal hammers on metal surfaces, metal pipe cutting and jagged grinding sounds from various heavy duty demolition and construction tools from the decks below sea. Being metal a liner like Fantasia transmits noise very well, especially after dark. I am not exaggerating when I say that the first three nights of our cruise were sleepless nights. ...