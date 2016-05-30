  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Cannes Cruise Reviews

walk-in closet
room and balcony
bed
View from Ocean Cay Yacht Club House
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 MSC Cannes Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship, wonderful ports.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mzvicky70
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Never Again..

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
JJOHNSTON1
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

My husband and I went on this cruise ship with another couple for a "babymoon" vacation. Last hurrah before a baby. A little background on us, I am 26 years old, my husband 28 and we have been on a princess cruise and celebrity cruise both of which were an incredible experience. This was our first cruise of Europe and we were excited to experience it on a European Cruise Line. We picked this boat ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Excellent service

Review for MSC Seaview to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Liz Nilsson
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Interesting ports to visit. This was my husband and mine first Mediterranian cruise. Excellent, and service all over the ship. The included 3-course dinner was better than we anticipated and personal and fantastic service from our waiter Sardika ⭐️ We had the Premium drinking package, which we recommend. The lifts midship were not working too well, a LOT of waiting. A great variety in ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Outside Stateroom

Customers have to do everything for themselves

Review for MSC Orchestra to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dormin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship was clean and tidy, the food was average and never hot, just warm if you were lucky. If you had a question regarding anything on the ship, YOU had to go to deck 5 and stand in a queue to speak to one of the 5 persons behind the desk, it was very hard to find any other member of the crew. The personnel behind the bars were very efficient and polite. I had an all inclusive drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

More a ferry boat than a cruise ship

Review for MSC Orchestra to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Olii
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

It felt like a slave ship once I found out that the "service charge" of €10 per person per day that has been presented as "tips" for the cabin crew was actualy used for their salaries! Those "tips" never meet the staff that costs the company exactly zero €!!! In spite of that and the fact that they had to work hard and long hours, they were very kind. The cabins are very clean. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC ORCHESTRA, not so much.....

Review for MSC Orchestra to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
capitalbarry
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Listen I have cruise MSC plenty of times as I am Black Member status with Msc.. This cruise was part of my b2b Mediterranean cruise. I thought that my cruise with Musica was bad and didn't think it could of got worse, BUT I was wrong..... Embarkation in Cannes was the worst EVER. Security had no idea we were getting on the ship, made us wait like fore ever, lol. Finally found our names on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Second Cruise with MSC

Review for MSC Orchestra to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Llebeda
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second voyage using MSC. Last year we sailed on the Magnifica out of Venice and this year the Orchestra out of Genoa. We are currently planning a trip next year using MSC again. We were concerned when we read the reviews for MSC last year. There were complaints about the food, as well as the service. However, we did not experience this on the Magnifica or the Orchestra. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Nightly Metal Cutting, Hammering, and Drilling from the Engineering Crew

Review for MSC Fantasia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
italiandream
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Imagine nights on board with demolition drilling, metal hammers on metal surfaces, metal pipe cutting and jagged grinding sounds from various heavy duty demolition and construction tools from the decks below sea. Being metal a liner like Fantasia transmits noise very well, especially after dark. I am not exaggerating when I say that the first three nights of our cruise were sleepless nights. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Cannes
Avalon Waterways Cannes Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Cannes Cruise Reviews
Star Clippers Cannes Cruise Reviews
