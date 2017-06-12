My husband and I chose this cruise because of the Ports of call. We really wanted to sail through the Italian and French Riviera to see Nice, Portofino, Cinque Terre. We had never sailed MSC before and wanted to try it. The ship is beautiful! The staff were wonderful! Entertainment was some of the best we have seen on a ship! Combined, my husband and I have been on over 20 cruise ships. ...
My husband and I went on this cruise ship with another couple for a "babymoon" vacation. Last hurrah before a baby. A little background on us, I am 26 years old, my husband 28 and we have been on a princess cruise and celebrity cruise both of which were an incredible experience. This was our first cruise of Europe and we were excited to experience it on a European Cruise Line. We picked this boat ...
We are experienced cruisers in our late 60's and decided to try something different. We loved the itinerary of this particular cruise, going to ports that are not usually visited by big cruise ships, apart from Portofino.
Royal Clipper is a beautiful vessel and is kept spotlessly clean and well maintained. We knew ahead of time that the cabin would be smaller than what we are used to and ...
Interesting ports to visit. This was my husband and mine first Mediterranian cruise. Excellent, and service all over the ship. The included 3-course dinner was better than we anticipated and personal and fantastic service from our waiter Sardika ⭐️ We had the Premium drinking package, which we recommend. The lifts midship were not working too well, a LOT of waiting. A great variety in ...
I have always wanted to go to France and see both the countryside and the city but didn't think it's was possible until my boyfriend found this cruise on Avalon. It was wonderful. Everyplace we went there was something interesting to see and do (I'm a bit of history bluff and France has a huge history that goes back 1000s of years). The cruise size was also attractive to me -- approximately 110 ...
You travel on these ships for the romance of sailing child-free, and the barque Royal Clipper is indeed a beautiful ship. You don't choose these cruises if you are someone who needs constant professional entertainment or you want to be chatting continuously on 'anti-social' media. In 2001 we sailed the Greek Islands on the same cruise line's barquentine Star Flyer and had a wonderful trip. We ...
I booked this cruise one year ahead for our special anniversary, I told the UK agents and my own travel agent told them that it was a special time, yet it was forgotten about. No mention of it in spite of others having the waiters sing happy birthday and such. Also we do not eat meat and ordered vegetarian food. On arrival the restaurant had no idea of our request and could only offer frozen ...
This ship was clean and tidy, the food was average and never hot, just warm if you were lucky.
If you had a question regarding anything on the ship, YOU had to go to deck 5 and stand in a queue to speak to one of the 5 persons behind the desk, it was very hard to find any other member of the crew.
The personnel behind the bars were very efficient and polite. I had an all inclusive drinks ...
It felt like a slave ship once I found out that the "service charge" of €10 per person per day that has been presented as "tips" for the cabin crew was actualy used for their salaries! Those "tips" never meet the staff that costs the company exactly zero €!!!
In spite of that and the fact that they had to work hard and long hours, they were very kind. The cabins are very clean.
The ...
Listen I have cruise MSC plenty of times as I am Black Member status with Msc..
This cruise was part of my b2b Mediterranean cruise. I thought that my cruise with Musica was bad and didn't think it could of got worse, BUT I was wrong.....
Embarkation in Cannes was the worst EVER. Security had no idea we were getting on the ship, made us wait like fore ever, lol. Finally found our names on a ...