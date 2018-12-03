  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Cairo (Port Said) to the Middle East Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
14 reviews

1-10 of 14 Cairo (Port Said) to the Middle East Cruise Reviews

EGYPT CRUISE ON AMADAHLIA RUN BY WINGS OF EGYPT

Review for AmaDahlia to Middle East

User Avatar
LaceyT
10+ Cruises

We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Fantastic tour for all but one day

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
2ws
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

98% Wonderful!

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
KarenLAdler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive. EGYPTOLOGIST I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful Boat, lousy tour of ancient Egypt

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
BarbaraMafuta
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury. That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc. This was a family trip and we loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Presidential Suite

JUST PERFECT IN EVERY WAY

Review for Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser to Middle East

User Avatar
lynnbrewer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous. From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the atmosphere was in perfect harmony. Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room. the attention to every need of each ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Memorable Cruise on the World's Greatest River!

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
KevScratch
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had always wanted to see Egypt and the Nile. A wonderful friend took me on this cruise for a special birthday. The sites were truly spectacular, especially the Pyramids of Gaza, the Valley of the Kings, and especially Abu Simbel. We had early departures for many of the tours off ship, but that was not a problem. We had to pay extra for the trip (involving a flight) to Abu Simbel - but it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Viking RA and Egypt are magnificent.

Review for Viking Ra to Middle East

User Avatar
josielawrence
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a gift to me from my sister. Ever since I was about 10, I have read everything about the King Tut finding by Howard Carter in 1922. EGYPT could not have been more fascinating, PLUS augmented by our Program Manager (who is himself an Egyptologist) Sharif. Just talking to him in a group or privately is an education. The other PM was Mike, also a seasoned Egyptologist. EGYPT is one ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Enchanting Egypt!

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
CaraJ
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

What a trip of a lifetime! Uniworld's Splendors of Egypt and the Nile was one of my most memorable vacations due mainly to our Egyptologist, Mohamed Ragheb, the fabulous staff on the River Tosca and the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel overlooking the Nile River in Cairo. I have traveled to about 50 countries on 6 continents and this trip offered one of the best itineraries with staff offering the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Egypt Sights are Spectacular!

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
LoveTravellingtlt
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on 2 other Uniworld river cruises in Europe prior to this Egypt trip. The sights were spectacular and we met lots of nice people. A couple of things you should know if you are looking at this trip. - The Abu Simbel trip was not $295 as we were told before the trip, but $324. This is a must trip. - As River Heritage Club members, we each received complimentary laundry, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Viking Ra - Pyramids and Pharoahs

Review for Viking Ra to Middle East

User Avatar
AldenPyle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Ra is wonderful - large and comfortable two-room cabins, but only 26 of them. Beautiful, typically Viking understated elegance throughout. The guides are spectacular; Viking recruits Egyptologists to serve as guides, and their knowledge is encyclopedic -- you stay with one guide/teacher throughout the cruise. The clientele is a typical Viking Cruise crowd -- mostly affluent Americans ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

