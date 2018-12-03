We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...
Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive.
EGYPTOLOGIST
I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...
We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury.
That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc.
This was a family trip and we loved ...
We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous.
From the delicious coffee machine, to the wonderful shower, sitting room, lots of storage and just the atmosphere was in perfect harmony.
Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room. the attention to every need of each ...
I had always wanted to see Egypt and the Nile. A wonderful friend took me on this cruise for a special birthday. The sites were truly spectacular, especially the Pyramids of Gaza, the Valley of the Kings, and especially Abu Simbel. We had early departures for many of the tours off ship, but that was not a problem. We had to pay extra for the trip (involving a flight) to Abu Simbel - but it was ...
This was a gift to me from my sister. Ever since I was about 10, I have read everything about the King Tut finding by Howard Carter in 1922. EGYPT could not have been more fascinating, PLUS augmented by our Program Manager (who is himself an Egyptologist) Sharif. Just talking to him in a group or privately is an education. The other PM was Mike, also a seasoned Egyptologist. EGYPT is one ...
What a trip of a lifetime! Uniworld's Splendors of Egypt and the Nile was one of my most memorable vacations due mainly to our Egyptologist, Mohamed Ragheb, the fabulous staff on the River Tosca and the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel overlooking the Nile River in Cairo. I have traveled to about 50 countries on 6 continents and this trip offered one of the best itineraries with staff offering the ...
We have been on 2 other Uniworld river cruises in Europe prior to this Egypt trip.
The sights were spectacular and we met lots of nice people. A couple of things you should know if you are looking at this trip.
- The Abu Simbel trip was not $295 as we were told before the trip, but $324. This is a must trip.
- As River Heritage Club members, we each received complimentary laundry, ...
The Ra is wonderful - large and comfortable two-room cabins, but only 26 of them. Beautiful, typically Viking understated elegance throughout. The guides are spectacular; Viking recruits Egyptologists to serve as guides, and their knowledge is encyclopedic -- you stay with one guide/teacher throughout the cruise.
The clientele is a typical Viking Cruise crowd -- mostly affluent Americans ...