Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

The ship was comfortable, our suite (accessible penthouse suite) was very nice although the walk-in shower was a little drafty, cabin attendant was fantastic. The entire expedition crew was just amazing and made every excursion memorable. Food was great, and we especially enjoyed the add-on wine-pairing dinners and lunch. We quickly made friends with the sommelier and she took very good care of us ...