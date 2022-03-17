We have many cruises with SB and SS but this was first expedition. In short we think it was great - excellent expedition crew, informative talks and a sense of, well, expedition. It was fun bouncing around on zodiacs and the included parka etc did keep you dry. Suites were same as ocean ships ie spacious and clean. Food was similar but only gripe was that colonnade often empty due to very boring ...
Extra time sailing plus Viking's great line-up of shore excursions was a perfect combination for us. Sailing days allowed us to fully explore the onboard amenities of Viking Jupiter, where staff, enrichment lectures, dining and entertainment were outstanding and varied. Port days included a wide range of excursions with knowledgeable guides who provided eye-opening insights into local ...
This was our 3rd Viking Ocean Cruise and it was fantastic. We found the food in all eateries to be excellent, the staff were very friendly and helpful, the theatre shows were really good and the historians/lectures were most enjoyable.
We were lucky with a very smooth crossing and excellent daily updates from the captain at noon regarding sea depth, speed, conditions etc.
Our DV2 cabin was ...
Viking does cruises like no other. From the moment we received our documents we knew we were in good hands. We have over 25 cruises and Viking is by far the leader in the field. Our ship The Viking Jupiter is well designed and staffed with a truly professional team. The Jupiter is stylish in every way and well designed with elegance and comfort in mind. We stayed in stateroom 50** and it was ...
This was a cruise that included 5 adult family members - all over age 55. My sister suggested South America and we mulled it over and did some research before settling on it. The comfort of the ships, the meals, the entertainment and the excursions were all fine tuned. The staff met our needs before we even new we had them. One of the things I enjoyed most were the speakers on a variety of ...
Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
This was our first Viking Ocean cruise. If it were not for the many wonderful Viking River cruises we've taken, it would likely be our last Viking Ocean cruise.
What we liked:
The ship is beautiful and very well maintained. The crew is outstanding and service could not be better. It probably helped that we sailed with approximately 50% capacity.
What was just OK:
The food. ...
I first saw this itinerary back in the Fall of 2019 and I loved it. Then came the pandemic and I tried to do this 3/20, 11,20 and 3/21 and all wre cancelled after I had booked and rebooked. Finally the 11/21 sailing was set to go and about 2 or 3 weeks prior, the itinerary was changed. After 2 years of waiting I was not going to settle for the revised schedule so I called and cancelled that trip. ...
We wanted to see South America for the first time. Viking was very responsive regarding how we needed to meet the Chilean and Argentina requirements for entry into their countries, and meet their Covid requirements. Viking established a travel insurance relationship with TripAssure that was inexpensive and comprehensive. Because of Covid, the Viking staff went over and above to make sure its ...
It was our second time with MSC. The first one was with MSC Fantasy and was very good.
To start, embarkation lasted three hours, very stressful. We had to buy soap at the first port we arrived because the soap dispenser did not work. The menu at buffet and restaurants did not have many options, specially if you do not want to eat meat. They take a lot of time to refill food and coffee, when ...