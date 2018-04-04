Buenos Aires to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Buenos Aires to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Expedition Cruise

Review for a South America Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

User Avatar
calm down dear
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We have many cruises with SB and SS but this was first expedition. In short we think it was great - excellent expedition crew, informative talks and a sense of, well, expedition. It was fun bouncing around on zodiacs and the included parka etc did keep you dry. Suites were same as ocean ships ie spacious and clean. Food was similar but only gripe was that colonnade often empty due to very boring ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Not as nice Poesia cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Poesia

User Avatar
Sarica
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The reason for this cruise was because the first cruise we did on the MSC Sinfonia from Venice to Durban was excellent. We thought it will be similar on a longer cruise like the Poesia and booked it already on the Sinfonia. We have not visited the countries as per the proposed iternary, hence the reason to select this ship and route. We were very disappointed that the amount of English speaking ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Stunning ship but overall experience language driven

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Poesia

User Avatar
Kaeloxelus
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This sailing was a repositioning from South America to the Mediterranean. Embarkation in BA was well organised taking only one and half hours from arrival at the cruise terminal to reach our cabin. One case was already there and the other arrived a couple of hours later. Neither was damaged. Correct protocols were followed for the emergency drill and the exercise was more professional than ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

From Buenos Aires to Venice with the MSC Magnifica

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
travelberlin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Five stars for this cruise! Was it perfect? No.... But, I am comparing it with a crossing from Santos to Hamburg with the same ship 2 years ago and the MSC Magnifica has definitely improved. Besides that, once you get used to the imperfections of MSC cruises, or what you think are imperfections comparing to other cruise lines, you do not focus anymore on those issues. At least I do not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Buenos Aires to the Eastern Mediterranean
Buenos Aires to the Eastern Mediterranean MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Buenos Aires to the Eastern Mediterranean MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Buenos Aires to the Eastern Mediterranean Seabourn Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Buenos Aires to the Eastern Mediterranean MSC Magnifica Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.