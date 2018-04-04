We have many cruises with SB and SS but this was first expedition. In short we think it was great - excellent expedition crew, informative talks and a sense of, well, expedition. It was fun bouncing around on zodiacs and the included parka etc did keep you dry. Suites were same as ocean ships ie spacious and clean. Food was similar but only gripe was that colonnade often empty due to very boring ...
The reason for this cruise was because the first cruise we did on the MSC Sinfonia from Venice to Durban was excellent. We thought it will be similar on a longer cruise like the Poesia and booked it already on the Sinfonia. We have not visited the countries as per the proposed iternary, hence the reason to select this ship and route. We were very disappointed that the amount of English speaking ...
This sailing was a repositioning from South America to the Mediterranean. Embarkation in BA was well organised taking only one and half hours from arrival at the cruise terminal to reach our cabin. One case was already there and the other arrived a couple of hours later. Neither was damaged.
Correct protocols were followed for the emergency drill and the exercise was more professional than ...
Five stars for this cruise! Was it perfect? No.... But, I am comparing it with a crossing from Santos to Hamburg with the same ship 2 years ago and the MSC Magnifica has definitely improved. Besides that, once you get used to the imperfections of MSC cruises, or what you think are imperfections comparing to other cruise lines, you do not focus anymore on those issues. At least I do not ...