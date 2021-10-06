  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Budapest Cruise Reviews

Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
My husband's pointillism of Starry Night on the Rhone and it looks JUST like this with thanks to VVG.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
1357 reviews

1-10 of 1,357 Viking Budapest Cruise Reviews

Amazing 2022 Viking Grand European Tour Cruise (Budapest to Amsterdam)

Review for Viking Mimir to Europe - All

Kamfish642
10+ Cruises

Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour! Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Would have been solid 5 star, but 5 days with NO ACCESS to top deck/walking track was issue for me.

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

gmcduck
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Viking Explorer Suite on the Var

Review for Viking Var to Europe - All

marsieb
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I loved the itinerary. I enjoyed the excursions and our post excursion stay at the Four Seasons in Budapest could not have been better. I LOVED the crew. I hated the noise in the Explorer Suite, #341, on the Var! It sounded like a jet was landing on top of us and the vibration was so severe it had glasses clinking on the furniture. The Viking staff was incredibly helpful and responsive and since ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

We loved it

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

Msmorning
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers. The crew were ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not what we expect from Viking

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

Thebestpapa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Thebestpapa, and will be shared with our internal teams for review. While itinerary deviations are sometimes necessary, we regret that efforts to...

Sail Date: December 2021

Ahead of closures

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

Briguy54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

GSOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Grand European Tour

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

donna831
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Excellent experience

Review for Viking Modi to Europe - All

KamIlyias
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the relaxing vacation my husband and I hoped for. We were catered to by the wonderful staff at all times. Our cruise director, Marko, is very helpful and informative as well as very entertaining. The wait staff at the Restaurant and the lounge was super nice and helpful. Meals became an important part of our cruising just so we can mingle and interact with the wonderful and always smiling ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

I had a most wonderful experience. The entire staff was amazing. Very much felt like a family, they couldn't do enough for you.

Review for Viking Vilhjalm to Europe - River Cruise

Onecent51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First, I cannot say enough about the wonderful staff on this Longship. So very friendly and helpful. The ship was so clean, and the housekeeping staff were continually cleaning making sure we all stayed healthy. Granted there were only 41passengers. Talk about being spoiled. We originally planned this trip in 2020 in a group of 4. With the continual cancellations, when Viking opened the ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

