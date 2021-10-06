Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour!
Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
I loved the itinerary. I enjoyed the excursions and our post excursion stay at the Four Seasons in Budapest could not have been better. I LOVED the crew. I hated the noise in the Explorer Suite, #341, on the Var! It sounded like a jet was landing on top of us and the vibration was so severe it had glasses clinking on the furniture. The Viking staff was incredibly helpful and responsive and since ...
We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers.
The crew were ...
We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
This was the relaxing vacation my husband and I hoped for. We were catered to by the wonderful staff at all times. Our cruise director, Marko, is very helpful and informative as well as very entertaining. The wait staff at the Restaurant and the lounge was super nice and helpful. Meals became an important part of our cruising just so we can mingle and interact with the wonderful and always smiling ...
First, I cannot say enough about the wonderful staff on this Longship. So very friendly and helpful.
The ship was so clean, and the housekeeping staff were continually cleaning making sure we all stayed healthy. Granted there were only 41passengers. Talk about being spoiled.
We originally planned this trip in 2020 in a group of 4. With the continual cancellations, when Viking opened the ...