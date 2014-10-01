Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

The ports on this Christmas Markets cruise were the typical stops on any Danube River trip. What set it apart were all the different markets set up in each town/city. Browsing around was so much fun! And seeing some of the markets all lit up at night was special. The riverboat, the River Splendor, was typical of other riverboats we have been on. One huge disappointment, though, was the way ...