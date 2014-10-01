  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Vantage Budapest Cruise Reviews

Galley of the River Splendor
Scenery as we sailed
Scenery as we sailed
Photo looking out ahead down the river
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
15 reviews

1-10 of 15 Vantage Budapest Cruise Reviews

Christmas Markets on the Danube

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PCruzer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ports on this Christmas Markets cruise were the typical stops on any Danube River trip. What set it apart were all the different markets set up in each town/city. Browsing around was so much fun! And seeing some of the markets all lit up at night was special. The riverboat, the River Splendor, was typical of other riverboats we have been on. One huge disappointment, though, was the way ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Aborted Danube Main Rhine cruise with limited cuisine and comfortable cabins

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mary Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This review covers 7 days on the vantage river splendor from budapest to regensburg on the first part of our danube,main, rhine cruise. We did not complete the scheduled 14 day cruise we joined on june 7 , 2019 due to an accident in the lock at riegensburg germany .we were not informed by vantage about an altered itinerary until 4 days into this cruise although the accident occurred 2 days ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Itinerary fine, dining/onboard experience, poor

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Basketball wife
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to visit Budapest and Vienna on a land tour so with the extra ports, seemed to make sense (we are not interested in organized bus tours, but having the same room every night is appealing). While the tours and tour guides were good, the onboard experience was lacking. We are frequent travellers (every two to three months since retiring six years ago) and experienced cruisers ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Fabulous 15-Day European River Cruise with Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CordovaChick
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked our first European river cruise with Vantage Deluxe World Travel at the end of January 2017. We selected their June 27 to July 12, 2017, 15-day river cruise entitled “Majestic Rivers of Europe: Castles, Cathedrals & Fairytales” that began in Budapest, Hungary and ended in Amsterdam, The Netherland. Here is an overview of our experience(s): • BOOKING: We called and booked through ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Vantage Overbooking Mars Majestic Rivers Cruise

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
artnuvo
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We recently sailed the River Splendor on MAJESTIC RIVERS OF EUROPE:CASTLES, CATHEDRALS & FAIRYTALES cruise, a 14-day river cruise mostly following Germany's Romantic Road with castles visible and viewed on land. The ship's cabins are basically the same size on 3 decks with the exception of the suites on the highest deck and the D cabins on the lowest deck which lack a french balcony and have ...
Sail Date: May 2017

I'm hooked and will definitely take another cruise from Vantage

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mootysgirl
First Time Cruiser

Best food ever, fantastic price, professional staff, comfortable room. Smooth embarkation. Would like to spend a day longer at the towns that were so charming and all very different. Our first river cruise and it was fabulous! The ship was beautiful, immaculately clean and well maintained. Our room was spacious and very comfortable. Large windows and well equipped spacious bath. Concierges ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Classic Rivers of Europe; Castles, Cathedrals and Fairtales

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Mootysgirl
2-5 Cruises

I wanted to see the old cities of Europe and not have to move from hotel to hotel. My friend recommended Vantage and we unknowingly booked the same cruise. It was the most relaxing vacation I've ever taken. I hope to take a Vantage cruise every second year to different destinations but I would even take this cruise again. Water was so calm that we didn't know when we were moving - the most ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Traveled with disabled person

Two Thumbs Up from a Couple of Experienced Travelers!

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kwbts124
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise and the entire Vantage team did such a good job, we are deciding our which itinerary will be our next. We normally travel independently, but occasionally choose an organized trip; river cruising was uncharted territory for us - so we decided on a Christmas cruise that fit my winter break (yes, I'm a teacher but also retired navy). I chose Vantage after much ...
Sail Date: December 2015

The Best Value in Deluxe Travel - Guaranteed

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sohogreat777
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Forget about the marketing claims; this river cruise line cannot handle obstacles in an efficient manner. Had a very good pre-cruise to Prague & Bratislava but after getting on board, the Danube River water levels were low causing a barge to run a ground. This event occurred on a Friday and from there things went downhill. For 5-days we were stuck in Passau Germany while the Vantage management ...
Sail Date: August 2015

Wonderful cruise.

Review for River Splendor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mimisimon@yahoo.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A friend and I took the Gateway to the Black Sea riverboat cruise with Vantage Deluxe World Travel. From the moment we arrived on board we were taken care of. Both of us are Senior Citizens who are widows. . They were outfitted beautifully and had the amenities of a double cabin while being compact and large enough for one traveler. As always, the food on board were excellent with many choices for ...
Sail Date: October 2014

