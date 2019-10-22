  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Budapest Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
510 reviews

1-10 of 510 Budapest Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Spectacular European Splendor

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fgoepel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was what we could afford. But we got so much more than what we paid for. The cruise director Patricia looked out for all of us, making sure whatever we needed was taken care of. Not just us, everyone. There were people with special challenges, other normal (like me) and very active people who all had their needs met. The activities director Charlotte is a fun ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent staff

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
14Wickers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was chosen as it was a special offer. What an incredible choice, the cabin was very good even though it was the cheapest available, the cabin was always clean. The food was very good, the buffets had a wide choice of food available and the evening menus always had a variety that could satisfy anybody. the tours at each stop were provided with local guides who spoke good English and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing Cruising on the Danube

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
RickFleck
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Selected this river because it was on our bucket list. We chose Emerald Waterways because of the cities, rooms, dining, and price. We had an amazing cruise and a fabulous time. The cabin room was everything we wanted; plenty of room and very nicely appointed. The dining was pretty darn good. Breakfast buffet and made to order - you decide. Lunches were very much based upon the local ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wow, Five star ship with a five star crew.

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - All

User Avatar
Samblas
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first European river cruise and I am so glad we chose Emerald. From the moment we stepped on board to the fond farewell, we were constantly amazed and delighted at the thoughtfulness and wonderful service provided by the staff. Nothing was too much trouble. Everywhere is spotless, food is fabulous and all public areas are welcoming with plenty of comfy seating. So many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Budapest Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
