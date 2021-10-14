  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Budapest Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
884 reviews

1-10 of 884 Budapest Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Would have been solid 5 star, but 5 days with NO ACCESS to top deck/walking track was issue for me.

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
gmcduck
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Sail Date: April 2022

We loved it

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Msmorning
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers. The crew were ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not what we expect from Viking

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
Thebestpapa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Thebestpapa, and will be shared with our internal teams for review. While itinerary deviations are sometimes necessary, we regret that efforts to...

Sail Date: December 2021

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Ahead of closures

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Briguy54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GSOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Grand European Tour

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
donna831
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

