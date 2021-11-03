Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour!
Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise.
We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
I loved the itinerary. I enjoyed the excursions and our post excursion stay at the Four Seasons in Budapest could not have been better. I LOVED the crew. I hated the noise in the Explorer Suite, #341, on the Var! It sounded like a jet was landing on top of us and the vibration was so severe it had glasses clinking on the furniture. The Viking staff was incredibly helpful and responsive and since ...
We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers.
The crew were ...
We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try.
We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
I wanted to experience the AMAMagna and it was impressive! The size and the appointments were all beautiful! Everything ran smoothly and it was highly enjoyable. I cannot say enough about the service onboard!! Most excellent! Special shout out to Sophia (beverages), Alex (dining) and Raul (cruise director).
With the COVID situation still an issue, they handled it very well. Masks were ...
This was our first river cruise. We have cruised on many different lines over the years and the last few have been mainly Silversea and Seabourn. We were not sure what to expect and were surprised with the level of service on the Ama Magna and the quality of the ship. Joking referred to as the "double wide" it made for a very spacious feeling on board. The staff were extremely attentive and ...