Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

This was the first overseas vacation (and cruise) my wife and I have ever taken, so we really don't have anything to compare. But we truly can't imagine how it could have been any better. This trip was scheduled to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2020, so was booked in 2019. Of course, the pandemic delayed those plans but we were eager to go as soon as river cruises and countries started ...