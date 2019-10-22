  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Budapest Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
671 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 671 Budapest Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Viking River Cruises, Alive and Well!

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Raven Maven
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have just returned from a Viking River Cruise starting in Budapest and ending in Passau, Germany with an extension to Prague. We were a bit nervous with the resurge of the Delta phase about going but, ended up feeling more safe on the River cruise than if we stayed at home. Traveling requires a PCR test prior to boarding your flights overseas and luckily CVS got our test results ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

We can't imagine a better cruise experience!

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Minnesoootan
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was the first overseas vacation (and cruise) my wife and I have ever taken, so we really don't have anything to compare. But we truly can't imagine how it could have been any better. This trip was scheduled to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2020, so was booked in 2019. Of course, the pandemic delayed those plans but we were eager to go as soon as river cruises and countries started ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Expanding My Horizons

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
pikmoore
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of its location, the Danube, and being able to sleep in the same place every night.We have taken bus tours before this trip. Most of all we chose this Viking cruise because everyone who had taken this cruise spoke very highly of it.The ship was a marvelous five star hotel, especially the cabin. We were very impressed with the regional food and tried it most nights.The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking, thanks for the memories! Budapest to Passau

Review for Viking Hermod to Europe - All

User Avatar
pilmoore
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We had been considering a river cruise for several years and after quite a bit of research and talking with others that had been on Viking Cruises previously, some multiple times, we decided that Viking was definitely the right choice for us. We took advantage of the 2 for 1 pricing and a great deal on airfare. We selected the 7 Night Danube Waltz Cruise with two extra nights at the beginning, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

