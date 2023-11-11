  • Newsletter
Budapest to Germany Cruise Reviews

First and last time on Viking

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Gullveig

pmalter0
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos). 2) I have wine with dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Winter and sparkles and markets - oh my!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

tampadonna
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Review What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas. Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Warm and luxurious

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMagna

Craftykimbe
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The cruise itself was phenomenal but the staff made it truly special. The crew members were extremely warm and kind. The attention to detail was spot on. There were 3 restaurants on the Amamagna. The food was delicious. There were plenty of options and it was good quality. The app made it easy to keep track of our schedule and we also had a daily itinerary with the times delivered ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, on behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all...

Sail Date: November 2023

Christmas markets

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Egil

Alaska lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Having lived in Germany for three years several years ago, we loved the Christmas season and markets. Our first Viking cruise was from Nuremberg to Budapest in 2019 - pre-COVID. We were so impressed that we decided to take another trip. The Christmas market trip was a "whim" trip so that we could visit and re-visit the Christmas markets. This time, we traveled from Budapest to Regensburg and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Best ever !

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Magni

MSNThe Gang
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time in a river cruise and the experience was awesome inside and outside of the ship. Places and tours were amazing and full of history … the tour guides were completely knowledgeable about everything and made the experience very interesting. Plenty of food and beverages in the ship, never got thirsty or hungry. All the food from the 4 countries were delicious (Hungary, Austria, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

It was nice, but the ocean cruises are much more luxurious

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Atla

DrPhilip
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to see Vienna & Budapest, so I got that accomplished. Frankly, though, I think that I would've preferred to simply rent a car and drive to these places for a whole lot less money. The ship was basically a floating hotel - there isn't much in the way of amenities on the ship other than a restaurant & lounge (which wasn't really much different than the restaurant). The piano player got ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Lands of Yore

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

GaryDelta
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had recommended this particular cruise. It was our first Viking and river cruise experience. The cabin (Explorer Suite) was wonderful. As was the food. But it was just too cold to make use of the sun deck. Budapest and Vienna were great. Although we are not into classical music, we highly recommend the Vienna concert. It was an excursion highlight. As, of course, all of the Christmas ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Staff great but other problems

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

tom 56
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding). We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed. Other ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your recent travels. We appreciate you taking the time to share your honest feedback from your journey on board AmaVerde. We sincerely apologize if the noise...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Amazing Danube river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

Sarah F
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Viking river cruises always delivers !!! With the very high Danube - they pivoted and kept so many amazing features of the trip intact. The amazing Egil team paid attention to every detail and our trip was phenomenal ! I cannot say enough positive and happy things about this trip. The embarkation team made sure the excursions were interesting and informative. The dining staff was fun and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Viking Delivers !!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

Evelyn C.
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Every aspect was orchestrated beautifully. On time for d as hire excursions; Extremely efficient staff that truly work as a dedicated team to make the experience the very best. Thel cabin was very comfortable with plenty of tiered lighting. Heated floors; excellent showers with instant hot water in bathroom ; fog less mirrors; Loved it !! TV was large with a terrific selection. Plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

