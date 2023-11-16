Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaBella

We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...