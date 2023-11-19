1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
Review
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
I had recently heard of a Christmas Market Cruise and was looking forward to such a unique experience. It surpassed anything that I had imagined and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a different type of trip. The Avalon ship was so special; it was beautifully maintained and expertly staffed. My room was immaculate and thoughtfully designed: a lot of storage, a huge bathroom and a ...
We hopped on this cruise as a last minute addition to a 3 month holiday in Europe. Our cruise was at the end of a busy season with low water in the rivers. We were lucky to be able to do the entire trip cruising. We could not have asked for a better experience. The crew were amazing, the boat was beautifully fitted out and kept immaculate, so much food at a fabulous standard and the on board ...
The cruise itself was phenomenal but the staff made it truly special. The crew members were extremely warm and kind. The attention to detail was spot on.
There were 3 restaurants on the Amamagna.
The food was delicious. There were plenty of options and it was good quality.
The app made it easy to keep track of our schedule and we also had a daily itinerary with the times delivered ...
Having lived in Germany for three years several years ago, we loved the Christmas season and markets. Our first Viking cruise was from Nuremberg to Budapest in 2019 - pre-COVID. We were so impressed that we decided to take another trip. The Christmas market trip was a "whim" trip so that we could visit and re-visit the Christmas markets. This time, we traveled from Budapest to Regensburg and ...
We are well seasoned travellers, just returned (December 2023) from a 15-day Christmas Market river cruise aboard the Scenic Jasper. By way of an overview, if you would like a pampered, truly all-inclusive vacation-where you honestly feel valued then stop reading this review and book your Scenic experience now. Scenic set the service, value and experiential bar that competitors strive towards. ...
Second time sailing with Amawaterways, and of course it was a delight. The cruise manager made it really special as well as the hotel manager, his staff and the captain and crew. I wish I can name each one of them and thank them individually. Had been in over 15 cruises, but Ama does it differently. Great itinerary, great excursion options, super meals and attention to detail. By the ...
First time in a river cruise and the experience was awesome inside and outside of the ship.
Places and tours were amazing and full of history … the tour guides were completely knowledgeable about everything and made the experience very interesting.
Plenty of food and beverages in the ship, never got thirsty or hungry.
All the food from the 4 countries were delicious (Hungary, Austria, ...
I wanted to see Vienna & Budapest, so I got that accomplished. Frankly, though, I think that I would've preferred to simply rent a car and drive to these places for a whole lot less money. The ship was basically a floating hotel - there isn't much in the way of amenities on the ship other than a restaurant & lounge (which wasn't really much different than the restaurant). The piano player got ...