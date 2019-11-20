We toured with a travel company and AmaWaterways was the company they used for cruising the Danube. We were the first Americans in 2021 to cruise on the AmaMagna. It is a beautiful ship with wonderful cabins. We had a balcony off of our room which was wonderful for relaxing and viewing the sites as we cruised. The food was exceptional. I have a gluten intolerance and they went above and ...
We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5.
We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would.
we boarded the ship in Budapest. We spent time there before cruising on up the Danube. I won't bore you with the daily stuff but suffice it to say we enjoyed all of the excursions and side trips they ...
We chose this cruise on the river Danube as we wanted a relaxing break but especially wanted to see the Christmas Markets in Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna and we weren’t disappointed, (Vienna especially is a must). Everything went smoothly from the booking to landing back in Bristol airport. The Robert Burns is definitely a 5 star ship and was decorated beautifully throughout for the festive ...
We've been on a Scenic river cruise before, but this one exceeded the last. Of course, with it being a Christmas Markets river cruise - that helped, but the staff on board just seemed to go the extra mile. Richard, the Tour Director was just incredible. He made everything seem like such an adventure - his descriptions of each stop and the optional excursions were just outstanding. He ...
Lovely cruise. Kept relatively busy. Not a lot of down time. Staff was outstanding. Ate at all four dining rooms. Food was excellent. Loved the coffees/hot chocolate machine in main lounge. Even had heated shelving for mugs! Lounge seating area quite comfortable. Being there are 3 levels on board the boat, there was only one public restroom and that was on bottom deck. If you weren’t close to your ...
The AmaMagna is a ship unlike any others due to its size. I took this cruise mainly because I wanted to try this ship. I was very impressed. The experience was far superior to my ride on a Tauck ship on a similar itinerary. The space available on this ship makes for a superior experience. You never feel cramped. The dining room is large enough to allow reasonable spacing between tables. ...
Our first European/ Riviera cruise- an excellent experience, good value and leaving us with ideas for other cruises.
Ship, cabin and all facilities were stunningly clean, well kept and top class. Our cabin was pristine- bathroom tiled and including hair dryer/ quality shampoo etc.
All staff were friendly, attentive and professional- constantly seeking to make our/ and everyones trip ...
I have a good 15 or so ocean cruises under my belt, but this was my first river cruise, and my first time cruising solo. The itinerary was Budapest to Nuremburg, with stops in Vienna, Melk, Passau and Regensburg. I did not take the optional 2-night pre-stay in Budapest and 3-night post-stay in Prague, but did arrive one day prior to Budapest and used Ama's air/transfer/hotel package. My driver ...
I first want to mention some statistics about our cruise:
There were about 160 people on the ship: 10 people from Canada, 10 people from the US, about 30 people from New Zealand, and the rest were from Australia. The cruise director is from Austria, one waitress is from Poland, and most of the staff is from Serbia. So you'll definitely meet interesting people from around the world!
There ...