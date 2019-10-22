We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise.
We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
The ship was beautifully detailed with spectacular views from many areas, including our stateroom. The views from the upper deck as well as the pool area were stunning. I spent many hours relaxing by the pool watching the scenery as the ship moved down the river. I opted out of a couple land tours to relax and was kept company by staff members anxious to attend to any needs.
My only ...
This was our fifth cruise with Emerald - you can tell we are fans! - so it was just wonderful being back on an Emerald river cruise. We had only 68 passengers on board which made it feel very intimate. Everyone wore their masks while moving about the boat, including visits to the buffet, so we all played our part in keeping each other safe. We had to show our double vaccination certificate and ...
Originally booked 3 years ago we stuck with Emerald and finally went on the holiday last week. Beautiful ship, very modern and clean. Lovely professional and attentive staff. Great pool, food and service in general. How the team coped with all the COVID PCR tests and completing online locator forms I don't know but they were so helpful with this extra aspect. We enjoyed all the places we visited ...
I took a group on Emerald Waterways in the past and had a wonderful experience. Emerald is great from start to finish - from the booking process to the actual cruise, everything was as stress free as possible and top notch!
Our entire group had the absolute best time and we all loved the ship! I cannot say enough about how FABULOUS the cruise was! Every single person that worked on board the ...
We chose this cruise because it was what we could afford. But we got so much more than what we paid for. The cruise director Patricia looked out for all of us, making sure whatever we needed was taken care of. Not just us, everyone. There were people with special challenges, other normal (like me) and very active people who all had their needs met. The activities director Charlotte is a fun ...
This was chosen as it was a special offer. What an incredible choice, the cabin was very good even though it was the cheapest available, the cabin was always clean. The food was very good, the buffets had a wide choice of food available and the evening menus always had a variety that could satisfy anybody. the tours at each stop were provided with local guides who spoke good English and the ...
Selected this river because it was on our bucket list. We chose Emerald Waterways because of the cities, rooms, dining, and price. We had an amazing cruise and a fabulous time. The cabin room was everything we wanted; plenty of room and very nicely appointed. The dining was pretty darn good. Breakfast buffet and made to order - you decide. Lunches were very much based upon the local ...
This was our first European river cruise and I am so glad we chose Emerald. From the moment we stepped on board to the fond farewell, we were constantly amazed and delighted at the thoughtfulness and wonderful service provided by the staff. Nothing was too much trouble.
Everywhere is spotless, food is fabulous and all public areas are welcoming with plenty of comfy seating.
So many ...