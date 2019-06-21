Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional! Viking is a great company to sail with especially the river cruises. This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint. The entire staff is warm, friendly and oh so very helpful. All the excursions were fantastic and the guides were phenomenal. I had a small medical issue while sailing and the Viking staff ...
We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try.
We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next.
The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise.
We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava,
Vienna, Durnstein, ...
My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
A friend recommended AmaWaterways and we are so glad we went on a river boat cruise with this company! The crew was amazing and always willing to help no matter what we needed. Christian was the best Cruise Manager. He went above and beyond whenever anyone had a special request. It was great having a small group of people. We were able to meet some really wonderful people on the boat. The food ...
Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia.
My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...
We had previously cruised up the Danube from Budapest to Germany. We were intrigued by the idea of going in the other direction. We were not disappointed. Starting from Budapest, where we spent a couple of nights on land with both significant free time and guided touring, we ventured further into Hungary then on to Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. The tour ended with a land stay in ...
Bucket list trip to see Budapest & Prague for my wife & I, we have taken 4 ocean liner cruises but this was our first river cruise. We arrived in Budapest the day before the cruise started & we arranged for Avalon to transfer us from the airport to the hotel. The morning of our trip departure Avalon had a bus shuttle us & many other passengers from the hotel to the Visionary ship. Check in went ...