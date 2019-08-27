Review for Avalon Impression to Europe - River Cruise

This was our first, but not out last, river cruise. My husband and I loved everything about cruising with Avalon. It's interesting to hear people talk about other lines. We would choose Avalon again without hesitating. The service was GREAT. We might go for an upper cabin next time. It's true that you don't spend so much time in your room, but I did not realize that the room would be below ...