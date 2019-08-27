  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Avalon Waterways Budapest Cruise Reviews

Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
169 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 169 Avalon Waterways Budapest Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Boat, Excellent Cruise Director, But Dining Challenges

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - All

User Avatar
SailawayDC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Finally we can travel again and we got to take our cancelled 2020 cruise with Avalon, down the Danube. Overall we were very satisfied with the beautiful boat and cabins. Housekeeping was also excellent, keeping the room clean. Also the bar service was very good and included beer and wine. The cruise director was top notch and kept us well informed and handled all problems very effectively. Most of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Awesome! This river cruise more than met my expectations.

Review for Avalon Envision to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Brenda J Long
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We’ve always wanted to take a European River Cruise. On this two week cruise, we visited the countries of Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Our interests are history, architecture, gardens, food, music, and art. This cruise was perfect for us. We explored beautiful cathedrals, abbeys, castles, small villages, large cities, etc... On the many excursions we we took, our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Beautiful and Relaxing

Review for Avalon Envision to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Vallerie
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first ever cruise of any kind. It far exceeded my expectations. The ship was beautiful and comfortable. The cabin was tastefully decorated. The French balcony with the floor to ceiling sliding glass doors made the room feel more spacious and made for excellent scenery viewing. The bed was very comfortable. The bathroom was bigger than I expected. The crew and staff were friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Avalon Envision to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Erin Eldridge
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The service staff were the best part of the cruise. The food and wine etc were very good. However, I found the sheer numbers of people -148 or thereabouts - quite overwhelming. The ship didn't get past Passau and we were berthed there for 3 days with our 'view' being a stone wall. That's not what I paid for. Why was there no contingency plan? Our river cruise turned into hours of being herded ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Budapest to Amsterdam

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kcd1952
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Avalon for our first river cruise because of the itinerary, the amenities offered during the cruise and the cabin layout. The ship was spacious and our cabin was very comfortable. I especially enjoyed the french balcony that allowed us to breath the fresh air and see the river sites clearly. We particularly enjoyed the breakfast and lunch buffets and afternoon tea was a treat. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Travelled to parts of Europe we had never seen before.

Review for Avalon Passion to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Muckka
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was not our first river cruise in Europe. We looked a cruise that hit the places we wanted to visit at the times we wanted to go. There were several options to choose from. We then looked for a smaller boat with fewer passengers and larger staterooms. Avalon fit the bill. The front and and back end of the tour included stays in 4 star hotels in Budapest and Bucharest, The hotels were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Beautiful ship and cruise

Review for Avalon Passion to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
vlnovak
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had never been to the previous communist countries.or cruise included a tour everyday that were very informative and interesting. The guides spoke excellent English. Our cabin was the lowest you could buy and it was very nice with a decent bathroom. We loved the dining experience. Breakfast and lunch were buffet with good choices of entree. Dinner was served off a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Danube cruise Excelent ship and crew

Review for Avalon Envision to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JV51
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Envision is a new ship very nice. Cabin with confortable beds good bathroom great storage and huge TV. Wifi excellent all time. Cabin staff perfect work. Food was variated and always very good in all meals. Staff in bars and dinning room very nice and quick to serve. Cruise director Maria was really helpful and always present. Captain show up very often kind and with good sense humor. Seems always ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

WE loved EVERYTHING!

Review for Avalon Impression to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rosiebank
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first, but not out last, river cruise. My husband and I loved everything about cruising with Avalon. It's interesting to hear people talk about other lines. We would choose Avalon again without hesitating. The service was GREAT. We might go for an upper cabin next time. It's true that you don't spend so much time in your room, but I did not realize that the room would be below ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Honestly first rate - could not have been better

Review for Avalon Envision to Europe - All

User Avatar
Kathleen 4
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had cruised with Avalon down the Rhine River 10 years ago, and was very pleased, so I thought I'd stay with the same company down the Danube. I was so lucky to get a double room cabin all to myself, as did my 2 other girlfriends that I was traveling with. The first 5 singles that booked the cruise, did not have to pay the single supplement. Wow, that was a tremendous savings! The cruise was on ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Find a cruise

