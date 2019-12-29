Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

This was our first river cruise. We have cruised on many different lines over the years and the last few have been mainly Silversea and Seabourn. We were not sure what to expect and were surprised with the level of service on the Ama Magna and the quality of the ship. Joking referred to as the "double wide" it made for a very spacious feeling on board. The staff were extremely attentive and ...