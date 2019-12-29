  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways Budapest Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
160 reviews

1-10 of 160 AmaWaterways Budapest Cruise Reviews

Wonderful blend of service, scenery and European history

Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

User Avatar
Naples123
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First time river cruisers and on AMA Waterways. We cruised north on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg on the Sonata which was at 50% capacity (Just prior to the elimination of the return air travel Covid test requirement). The service and attention to detail were wonderful. Cruise Manager Frederico was always available and helpful at every turn. Hotel Manager Miguel was a delight. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

AMA MAGNA Danube

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
imisseurope
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I wanted to experience the AMAMagna and it was impressive! The size and the appointments were all beautiful! Everything ran smoothly and it was highly enjoyable. I cannot say enough about the service onboard!! Most excellent! Special shout out to Sophia (beverages), Alex (dining) and Raul (cruise director). With the COVID situation still an issue, they handled it very well. Masks were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

The beautiful Ama Magna

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AngieS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise. We have cruised on many different lines over the years and the last few have been mainly Silversea and Seabourn. We were not sure what to expect and were surprised with the level of service on the Ama Magna and the quality of the ship. Joking referred to as the "double wide" it made for a very spacious feeling on board. The staff were extremely attentive and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Suite (with Balcony)

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Covid Cruising on the Danube

Review for AmaLea to Europe - All

User Avatar
JMichigan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff. The cruise disembarking September 6 only had 37 passengers. And, the two cruises prior to ours had 30-something and 74 passengers respectively. Here are some observations: 1. Hungry required a PCR test to enter by air. No one asked to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

First River Cruise!

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
CocoDuke2018
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise as I knew some fellow passengers. First time river cruising. We stayed 2 days in Budapest (wonderful!), then 7 days cruising then short bus ride to Prague for the post cruise. We enjoyed it very much. Nice room, Great service. Good food. I really liked the small ship. Excursions were included & had a choice of activities to choose from at each port. Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Amazing ship!

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jwshaw1158
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We toured with a travel company and AmaWaterways was the company they used for cruising the Danube. We were the first Americans in 2021 to cruise on the AmaMagna. It is a beautiful ship with wonderful cabins. We had a balcony off of our room which was wonderful for relaxing and viewing the sites as we cruised. The food was exceptional. I have a gluten intolerance and they went above and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

