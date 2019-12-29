First time river cruisers and on AMA Waterways. We cruised north on the Danube from Budapest to Nuremberg on the Sonata which was at 50% capacity (Just prior to the elimination of the return air travel Covid test requirement). The service and attention to detail were wonderful. Cruise Manager Frederico was always available and helpful at every turn. Hotel Manager Miguel was a delight. We were ...
We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try.
We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
I wanted to experience the AMAMagna and it was impressive! The size and the appointments were all beautiful! Everything ran smoothly and it was highly enjoyable. I cannot say enough about the service onboard!! Most excellent! Special shout out to Sophia (beverages), Alex (dining) and Raul (cruise director).
With the COVID situation still an issue, they handled it very well. Masks were ...
This was our first river cruise. We have cruised on many different lines over the years and the last few have been mainly Silversea and Seabourn. We were not sure what to expect and were surprised with the level of service on the Ama Magna and the quality of the ship. Joking referred to as the "double wide" it made for a very spacious feeling on board. The staff were extremely attentive and ...
Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next.
The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise.
We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava,
Vienna, Durnstein, ...
We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff. The cruise disembarking September 6 only had 37 passengers. And, the two cruises prior to ours had 30-something and 74 passengers respectively. Here are some observations:
1. Hungry required a PCR test to enter by air. No one asked to ...
I choose this cruise as I knew some fellow passengers. First time river cruising. We stayed 2 days in Budapest (wonderful!), then 7 days cruising then short bus ride to Prague for the post cruise. We enjoyed it very much. Nice room, Great service. Good food. I really liked the small ship.
Excursions were included & had a choice of activities to choose from at each port.
Cruise ...
We toured with a travel company and AmaWaterways was the company they used for cruising the Danube. We were the first Americans in 2021 to cruise on the AmaMagna. It is a beautiful ship with wonderful cabins. We had a balcony off of our room which was wonderful for relaxing and viewing the sites as we cruised. The food was exceptional. I have a gluten intolerance and they went above and ...
We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5.
We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...