Budapest Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Budapest Cruise Reviews

This was my first River Cruise & it was AMAZING!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe River

User Avatar
jacobsmimi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything was great - staff & guides went above what I expected. Being an avid Ocean cruiser I was afraid I would be bored - never happened. My only objection was the special buffet they had for one night only. Being a “picky” eater I couldn’t find anything I enjoyed eating. While there was a select menu you could order it would be my suggestion they give the staple menu (food you can ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Relaxing On The Rhine

Review for Viking Gefjon to Europe River

User Avatar
Reverend Al
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

14 days and you unpack only once...and a chance to see towns off the beaten path The food exceeded expectations and the service was top notch. Huge shout outs to Nico, Vaseleyna and Elmer as well as cabin steward John. The cruse director, Tessa, was a gem with a sparkling personality and wealth of knowledge. And the tours, whether included or optional were helmed by guides that were truly ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

