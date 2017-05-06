If you want an experience The Kimberley Region and all it has to offer, then these are the people to show you it all. From the tender boat rides which included fishing - OMG was that something, mud crabbing. Then if you just want to experience the beauty of the gorges and waterfalls you've got it, either by tender boats or the helicopter with Sam your pilot. Deke ticked off his bucket list the ...
We were lucky enough to do a 10day cruise to the Rowley Shoals and then up the Kimberley coast late last year to Wyndham and I cannot speak more highly of the experience. It was truly magical and I revisit the Heli picnic location whenever I meditate or need to take 5 to breathe - it will forever be embedded as one of the most memorably beautiful spots in the world and has become my happy place. ...
This extraordinary experience of the majestic Kimberley region provided me with wonderful memories for a lifetime. The crew were amazing and went out of their way to facilitate an unforgettable cruise.
I had a vague idea of what to expect to see but this trip takes in some of the most breathtaking locations of the Kimberley including; Montgomery Reef, Horizontal Falls, King George River, ...
Wow, wow, wow. Our week on True North was by far the best holiday we have ever had. The Kimberley region is a spectacular location for a holiday but being able to see it with True North was what really made it. All of the staff on board were friendly, easy going and professional. They took the time to get to know guests and provided an exceptional service. The food prepared by the chefs was ample ...
For many years we have heard of the wonderful experiences people have had on True North and it has been on our bucket list for some time. We went on the Kimberley Waterfall Cruise departing from Broome in April 2019. We were collected from our accommodation in Broome and taken to the ship at the Port. Here we were met by the friendly young crew of True North and given name badges (very useful) ...
I had seen the promotional videos of TrueNorth and met some of the crew when TrueNorth was in Sydney in 2018 and I thought at the time - wow, I would love to do this.
I was fortunate that an opportunity landed at my door, I needed to be in Broome and it happened for me.
I had the most amazing time, I did not envisage that it was going to be as good as it was. Someone had said to me 'it is ...
We had been on a similar cruise with True North before with excellent results
We were not disappointed- the service is spectacular, the staff wonderful, and everything about the ship is 6 star
The Kimberleys is an outstanding wilderness area and the on board helicopter gave us an all over view.
Montgomery Reef is the standout place but all the area, with its waterfalls, red rocks, blue ...
My mother in law recommended we go on this cruise. I loved that it was only small (approx 32 passengers & 25 staff) True North could go into areas & gorges that no other boat can enter. The crew members are absolutely fantastic who pay attention to every detail. They are always happy & willing to lend a hand. I always felt safe & extremely well looked after. They were also very encouraging & able ...
True North Kimberley Snapshot 7 night cruise from Broome to Wyndham was the trip of a lifetime. A small ship specifically built to only draw 2 metres thus able to cruise up the many rivers and waterways along the Western Australian coast. 5 Star service with gourmet dining. Young enthusiastic staff selected for their personalities and abilities then trained to operate the very efficient "True ...
This was my husband and my first toe in the water to cruising - what a way to start. The true north was a luxury home away from home. The crew, the boat and most of all the Kimberley's were remarkable, it rates in our top three holidays. From the moment we were picked up from the hotel in Broome and taken to the beach where tender boats awaited to take us to the True north we knew it would be ...